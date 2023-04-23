Opinion

Newcastle United – This is why it is all in their own hands

There is no room for complacency at Newcastle United.

However… there is plenty of reason to believe that a top four spot is there for the taking.

The hard yards have been put in.

A tough six match run included four away games and a tough looking home match against top four rivals Man Utd.

I think any reasonable / realistic Newcastle United fan would have thought 10 points from a possible 18 wasn’t a bad return, whilst 12 points would be very decent.

Four draws and a couple of draws to give 14 points would have been outstanding, in such a difficult run of matches, especially three aways in a row amongst them.

So how about 15 points?

I’m not saying forget about Villa last weekend BUT it does have to be put into perspective.

That run of five wins in six matches has given us this Premier League table on Sunday morning:

This is completely in our own hands now when it comes to finishing top four.

It is like when a striker has been put through on goal, one on one with the keeper, NUFC just need to put the golden opportunity away.

As for if Newcastle United win today against Tottenham…

Well, I reckon rather than one on one with the keeper, Newcastle United would be pretty much standing six yards out with an open goal.

IF Newcastle win today, Tottenham would then be six points behind and NUFC with a game in hand plus a much superior goal difference, Spurs left with only six to play.

Liverpool struggled to a 3-2 win against Forest on Saturday and closed another three points. However, reality is that if NUFC win against Spurs, Eddie Howe’s team go nine points above Liverpool with seven games each to play.

Newcastle (with a win) would then be eight points clear of Villa and NUFC having a game in hand.

Man Utd would go below Newcastle, Erik ten Hag’s then having a game in hand.

I would still fancy us to finish above Man U anyway but there are two spots up for grabs.

So what does that leave as a possible threat elsewhere.

Brighton are the worry BUT not as big a worry I believe as some people are making out. Assuming Newcastle United carry on with good, or better, form themselves.

The south coast side have had a great season but reality is they have only won four of their last nine PL matches.

A Newcastle win over Tottenham would put Brighton 10 points behind Eddie Howe’s side.

They’d have two games in hand but after four wins in their last nine PL matches, exactly what kind of return is reasonable for Brighton in their last nine PL matches.

They have their FA Cup distraction today against Man U and amongst those final nine PL games, the Seagulls have to face the likes of Man City and Man U at home, as well as Arsenal, Villa and Newcastle United away.

This is the platform that Eddie Howe and his players have given themselves, now they just have to finish it off.

That starts with a win against Tottenham today.

