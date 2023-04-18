Opinion

Newcastle United takeover didn’t come a moment too soon

The club has been completely transformed in just over 18 months, since the Newcastle United takeover.

Now, European football is once again on the horizon.

In the last five years Aston Villa have also had a takeover by billionaire owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, that looks set to possibly pave the way for their own future success on the pitch.

Elsewhere, inside the so-called ‘Big Six’, things don’t look to be running quite so smoothly.

After supposedly putting Manchester United up for sale in November last year, Avram and Joel Glazer yesterday dropped a bit of a bombshell on the Salford club’s glory hunting supporters.

They stated that they might now be willing to stay put at the club after all, that other investment avenues with a view to selling some shareholdings will be strongly considered instead.

Of course, this news didn’t come as a shock to rival football fans and football business observers, that are less naive than ‘Yanited’ fans

I have been saying for months that this was the ‘Biggest Fakeover in Town’ and that it would expose Manchester United supporters and their friends in the media, for the bitter hypocrites that they undoubtedly are.

The same cry babies who spat their dummies out (before and after the Saudis were eventually given a route into the EPL with the Newcastle United takeover), have been praying for Prince Jassim and the Qatari Investment Authority to take over from the Glazers.

Some of the Man Utd fans and Youtubers were literally going into meltdown last night after the Glazers’ announcement.

There were talks of boycotts and even riots and I couldn’t hide my smiles as I supped my Lagavulin single malt.

Oh how the worm has turned from when Newcastle United and Geordies everywhere, were looked down on and frowned upon for seemingly being ungrateful towards our unambitious parasite of an owner.

The Glazers have purchased the likes of Carlos Tevez, Dimitar Berbatov, Robin Van Persie, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Casemiro, to name only some of the expensive players that they have delivered for their various managers.

Man Utd’s big North West rivals Liverpool will also head into an uncertain summer.

They have been up for sale longer than the red Mancs but there haven’t been any takers.

There will also be no Champions League football at Anfield next season and it will be interesting to see if their own owners, FSG, will be content with Jurgen Klopp overseeing the necessary overhaul required on the pitch.

This brings me around to the question, of whether or not you think Newcastle United takeover will be the last to be taken over by a consortium of massive investors in this current Premier League era?

I believe that now could very well be the case, with the Yanks firmly entrenched at the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

In the meantime, just sit back and enjoy the shenanigans going on at other clubs, remember how they all scoffed at us for over fourteen years.

