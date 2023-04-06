Opinion

Newcastle United success is down to these two things

When Newcastle United lost the League Cup Final at the end of February, it felt like our season was in danger of imploding.

Having been right in the mix for a Champions League spot for most of the season, a run of just one victory in eight league matches saw our push for Europe begin to falter.

Given the enormous progress made under Eddie Howe this season, to miss out on European competition would have felt like a major setback.

However, the return of Newcastle United players from injury and back to form, has really strengthened the squad, and after looking a bit threadbare at the end of January, we are now attacking the business end of the season from a position of real strength.

Nowhere was this more evident than in Wednesday night’s victory over West Ham, when the manager could bring on players of the calibre of Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon – all of whom could easily be in our first eleven on any given day.

Looking at the Newcastle United team last night, the success we are currently enjoying is undoubtedly testament to two things.

Firstly, outstanding recruitment.

I still maintain that the new regime haven’t bought a single bad player since they took over.

And for those of you asking, yes I do include Chris Wood in that, who played an extremely important role in our successful battle against relegation last season.

Secondly, the brilliance of Howe and his coaching team.

No fewer than six of the Newcastle United starting eleven against West Ham predate Howe’s time in charge of Newcastle United and every single one of them (Schar, Longstaff, Joelinton, Maxi, Murphy and Wilson) were outstanding.

As the side prepares for another vital fixture against Brentford, I wanted to take a look back at the performance of the individuals involved last night.

Nick Pope – 6

At fault for West Ham’s goal and looked uncharacteristically shaky under the high ball.

Had very little to do as the game wore on and West Ham wilted under Newcastle’s constant pressure.

Kieran Trippier – 8

A constant threat going forward and sharp defensively.

Trippier is undoubtedly enjoying the best season of his career.

Dan Burn – 7

Getting close to something like his best after a shaky recent period.

Was tested by the pace and trickery of Bowen but stood up to the test well and enjoyed a deserved ovation when replaced by Matt Targett.

Fabian Schar – 8

A wonderful pass to split West Ham’s creaking defence for Joelinton’s first goal and kept Michail Antonio at bay.

Sven Botman – 8

Like Burn, Botman has overcome a recent sticky patch and looks back to his dominant best. An unfussy performance.

Bruno – 9

Continues to be consistently brilliant.

Neat and tidy when required and incisive when an opportunity presents itself.

His driven ball to Joelinton for the final goal was like Paul Scholes at his best.

The absolute beating heart of the side.

Sean Longstaff – 9

Continues to get better and better.

Outshone his English compatriot Declan Rice and his work rate was nothing short of phenomenal.

His driving runs are a constant threat and surely only a matter of time before he adds more goals to his game.

One of Eddie Howe’s many success stories.

Joelinton – 10

The biggest compliment you can pay Joelinton, is that nobody ever talks about his price tag anymore.

He was colossal and simply looks like good value for money.

He dominated the midfield, his physicality something to behold.

His two goals were brilliantly taken.

The only blot on his copybook was yet another yellow card for his growing collection.

Allan Saint-Maximin – 8

Continuing his recent upturn in form.

A constant threat with his pace and trickery and there was end product with an excellent cross for Wilson’s opening goal.

It feels like the penny might have dropped with Maxi. Just keep it up.

Jacob Murphy – 8

No player has made more appearances for Newcastle since Eddie Howe was appointed and once again he put in another outstanding shift.

The television commentators lazily attributed Wilson’s second goal as down to West Ham’s poor defending but it was Murphy’s willingness to press and chase down lost causes that made the goal.

His presence of mind and composure to square the ball to Wilson for a simple tap in, highlights his continued improvement.

Callum Wilson – 9

Looking back to his best after a poor period after the World Cup.

Whether it is the form of Isak pushing him for his place or the fact he can now have a rest due to the Swede being fit, or more likely a combination of both, the England International looks sharp once more.

SUBS

Willock – 7

A willing runner as ever and injected some vital energy into the midfield in the last half an hour.

A great asset for Howe whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Isak – 8

The West Ham defenders must have been fed up when they saw Wilson being taken off, only to be replaced by Isak.

Added to his goal tally with a lovely composed finish after another calamitous mix up in the West Ham defence.

Gordon – 6

Neat and tidy.

Still being gradually integrated into the side and Howe’s way of playing. Will only get better.

A great option for Howe off the bench.

Manquillo and Targett

Not on the pitch long enough for a rating but great to see them both back after long absences with injury.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

