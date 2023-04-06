News

Newcastle United star nominated for PFA Premier League Player Of The Month – Vote Now

The nominations for the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for March 2023 have been announced.

Included in the half a dozen nominations is NUFC’s Alexander Isak.

His five rivals are Bokayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Tyrone Mings, Solly March and Mohamed Salah.

To vote for Alexander Isak go HERE.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 April 2023:

‘Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has been nominated for the Vertu Motors PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

Sweden striker Isak was in superb form for the Magpies, netting three goals in three games – including both in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest – to help lift United up the table.

He also struck in the 2-1 win over Wolves at St. James’ Park as Eddie Howe’s side reignited their push for a place in Europe.

The 23-year-old’s displays also saw him nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month prizes, while he has started April positively too, netting after coming off the bench in the Magpies’ 5-1 win at West Ham.

Newcastle supporters can vote for Isak to win the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award by clicking here.’

