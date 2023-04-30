News

Newcastle United star goes for scan with fears his Premier League season could be over – Report

Sunday morning has brought news of a potential end of the season injury for Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle World have reported that the midfielder went for a scan on Friday.

Their information is that the hospital visit was to assess whether or not Sean Longstaff has broken a bone in his foot or ankle.

Sean Longstaff had started 22 Premier League games in a row before illness led to a number of days of training missed, which forced Eddie Howe to drop him to the bench against Aston Villa.

The 25 year old brought straight back in and playing a full part in the hammerings of Tottenham and Everton.

In that latter game it is feared that Sean Longstaff has picked up a season ending injury, with Newcastle World saying the incident in question was towards the end of the first half when a really poor challenge from James Tarkowski saw him totally miss the ball and completely take out Sean Longstaff with his follow through. Yet bizarrely (predictably???) a penalty appeal was ignored by both the referee and VAR official.

Sean Longstaff did play on but didn’t look totally happy, eventually subbed with 16 minutes to go.

Newcastle World don’t have the results of this scan on Sean Longstaff but he must be a serious doubt for today’s game and if anything is broken, surely definitely missing this final month of the season.

During the actual match, adrenaline can keep you going at times and any injury becomes far more apparent and feels more serious in the aftermath, when that adrenaline wears off.

Here’s hoping that there is no lasting damage for Sean Longstaff.

The only positive is that at least this latest shocking referee / VAR decision didn’t cost Newcastle United any points.

