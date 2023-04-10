News

Newcastle United star bounced back to make this ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after these last few days of action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, the GTech Community Stadium potentially throwing up one or two contenders.

Newcastle United bouncing back from a poor first half where Brentford played really well, only for Eddie Howe to work some half-time magic and send out his team to be the dominant side and win the match from a goal down.

Well, Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star from that performance in their Premier League team of the week.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week including the three Newcastle United stars:

As you can see, Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope bouncing back to form with an excellent performance, some massive saves, including that first penalty.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Brentford v Newcastle Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Joelinton (7.9) the next highest rated NUFC player after Nick Pope, but others in the Premier League rated even higher this past weekend.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-1 win at Brentford – Read HERE)

(Watch official Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights HERE – The goals and the ‘odd’ contentious decision…)

(There’s always a photo – See HERE)

(Thomas Frank comments after defeat to Newcastle United – From the sublime to the ridiculous – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – What a second half comeback as Eddie Howe masterminds 5 in a row – Read HERE)

