Newcastle United record this season against Premier League Big Six compared to against the rest

How have Newcastle United picked up their points this season?

Stats tables have now been published, showing how Eddie Howe’s side have got on against the so-called Premier League Big Six (Man U, Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal) and how they have fared against the other clubs.

Interesting info / background into exactly what foundations this NUFC season has been built on.

These two tables from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 PL clubs who aren’t the Premier League Big Six) show the stats this season so far from the matches against ‘big six’ clubs, then matches against the other 14 clubs (the stats are for all games ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Tottenham):

Against Premier League Big Six clubs:

As you can see, against Premier League Big Six clubs, both Brighton and Brentford have performed slightly better than Newcastle United.

The 12 points that Eddie Howe’s side have picked up in these ‘big six’ games have been via home wins over Chelsea and Man U, as well as a win at Tottenham. Plus draws at Arsenal and Man U, plus that 3-3 draw at St James’ Park against Man City.

Man U and Tottenham are currently the Premier League Big Six clubs competing with NUFC for top four, so the fact that Newcastle have a four points v one point advantage over Man U this season could prove crucial. Whilst so long as Newcastle don’t lose on Sunday, they will have at least that same points advantage this season in games played against Tottenham.

Against the other 14 clubs:

As you can see, against their fellow ‘other 14′ clubs, Newcastle United have fared a lot better, picking up 44 points from 21 games (averaging better than two points per match), four points more than Villa who are next highest and NUFC have played a game less than them against these other 14 teams.

Also interesting to note that as things stand, Newcastle United have picked up as many points away from home as they have done at St James’ Park against these other 14 clubs, 22 points both in home games and away ones.

Looking at last season, against the Premier League Big Six clubs, Newcastle United lost 10 of the 12 games, the exceptions were the home draw with Man U and the 2-0 late season win over Arsenal.

In total last season, against the Premier League Bix Six Newcastle United picked up four points from 12 games.

Whilst in 26 matches against other 14 clubs, Newcastle picked up 45 points.

So as things currently stand this season:

Against Premier League Big Six

Played 9 Won 3 Drawn 3 Lost 3 (With still to play Spurs home, Arsenal home, Chelsea away)

Against Premier League ‘Other 14’

Played 21 Won 12 Drawn 8 Lost 1 (With still to play Everton away, Southampton home, Leeds away, Leicester home, Brighton home)

