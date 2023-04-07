Opinion

Newcastle United points challenge

Rather than league position, the number of points is clearly the best way to compare a club’s performance in the various seasons.

Newcastle United have now kicked off in 27 different Premier League seasons, including the current 2022/23 one.

So how many have been (relatively) successful when it comes to the number of points accumulated each NUFC campaign?

I have gone for Premier League seasons where Newcastle United have managed 50 points or more.

Out of the 27 PL seasons they have participated in, Newcastle United managing 50+ points on 11 occasions, including the current one.

78 (1995/96)

71 (2001/02)

69 (1993/94) ***This was a 42 game season, NUFC got 77 points but points average for 38 game season would be 69

69 (2002/03)

68 (1996/97)

65 (1994/95) ***This was a 42 game season, NUFC got 72 points but points average for 38 game season would be 65

65 (2011/12)

58 (2005/06)

56 (2003/04)

53 (2022/23) ***Still 10 NUFC games to be played

52 (1999/2000)

51 (2000/01)

CONCLUSIONS

In the 12 Premier League seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley, 11 of the 12 saw Newcastle United fail to get 50 or more points.

In the 15 PL seasons that haven’t kicked off under Mike Ashley, NUFC have failed to get 50 or more points in only five of the 15.

As things stand, Eddie Howe has 53 points from 28 matches and if keeping up the current average of points per game (1.89), that would see NUFC ending the season on 71 points.

That current average points per game works out at 71.92, just under tipping over onto 72 points. As things stand, only the Kevin Keegan ‘so close’ 1995/96 points total of 78 would exceed what Eddie Howe is currently on course for.

To beat that KK 78 points total, Eddie Howe would need to get 26+ points from these remaining 10 Premier League matches and a possible 30 points to play for.

OPINION

My opinion is that at a minimum, Eddie Howe would surely not be gutted not to beat that single decent Mike Ashley (accidental) season of 65 points, which would need 13+ points from the last possible 30 points.

As for the best we can hope for?

I think it is a case of aiming for to get more than that Sir Bobby Robson 2001/02 season of 71 points, so Eddie Howe needing 19+ points to do that. Which equates to six wins and a draw from these final ten games.

Three points at Brentford would be a massive launch pad to try and accomplish that, if Eddie Howe’s team did make it five victories in a row, that would then leave them only needing a minimum of five wins and a draw from the last nine, with five of those games to be played at St James’ Park.

