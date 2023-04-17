News

Newcastle United owners pay Monday visit to club in Belgium – Set to be first club to add to portfolio

The Newcastle United owners are set to start / add to their ‘portfolio’ of clubs.

Amanda Staveley has already commented publicly on this, about the possibility of doing as the Manchester City owners and others have done.

Setting up a network of football clubs around the globe, with Newcastle United at the heart of it.

Now on Monday, the Newcastle United owners are on a visit to Belgium.

Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad have reported that a delegation from Newcastle United has visited KV Oostende, to look into the option of purchasing the club.

Bournemouth and Wolves have already been credited with interest in buying the up for sale Belgian club but today’s report says that the Newcastle United owners have moved ahead of the rival Premier League clubs and have ‘concrete’ interest in completing the purchase.

This weekend, KV Oostende have been relegated and are set to start next season in the Belgium second tier.

Whether they will be in new ownership by the time the 2023/24 season kicks off, now looks very likely.

Other Premier League clubs already have similar interests in Belgian clubs, RWDM are part owned by Crystal Palace, whilst Lommel are part of the (Manchester) City Group.

Het Nieuwsblad report that the Newcastle United owners visited both the KV Oostende stadium and training ground, with a purchase seemingly very likely.

