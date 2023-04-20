News

Newcastle United owners in advanced talks to buy KV Oostende – Purchase price made public by Belgian media

On Monday, it was revealed by Belgian media that the Newcastle United owners had visited KV Oostende.

Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reporting that a delegation from Newcastle United has visited KV Oostende, to look into the option of purchasing the club.

Bournemouth and Wolves have already been credited with interest in buying the up for sale Belgian club but Monday’s report saying that the Newcastle United owners had moved ahead of the rival Premier League clubs and have ‘concrete’ interest in completing the purchase.

Last weekend, up for sale KV Oostende were relegated and are set to start next season in the Belgium second tier.

Amanda Staveley had already commented publicly on the fact that the Newcastle United owners were thinking about building a ‘portfolio’ of clubs, as the Manchester City owners and others have done.

Setting up a network of football clubs around the globe, with Newcastle United at the heart of it.

Moving forward from Monday’s breaking news of the Newcastle United owners visit and interest in buying KV Oostende, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has given an update.

He says that the Newcastle United owners are now in advanced talks to complete the purchase of the Belgian club.

Tavolieri also says that his information is that if / when a sale happens, the Newcastle United owners would be paying €12m (approx £10.6m) for KV Oostende.

My personal view is that whilst it is looking likely that this purchase will happen. Regardless of whether a buyout of KV Oostende does happen or not, I think it looks pretty certain that the Newcastle United owners are going down this route of building up ownership of a number of clubs around the world, with NUFC at the heart / pinnacle of it.

