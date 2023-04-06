Opinion

Newcastle United on course for Premier League end of season 77 points? Quick calculation here…

It seems the little Newcastle United Premier League blip is behind us. Just like earlier in the season.

After beating newly promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening day in early August, it took us almost two months to register our next win, in West London in early October when we hammered Fulham 4-1.

Before the match at Craven Cottage, after seven games, we had also drawn five in the Premier League but crucially, had lost only once, at Anfield in a match from which we should have got at least something.

After Fulham, we won five and drew one of our next six games, a run that also saw us concede only three goals, before the break for the world cup. That magical run was inspired by our little Paraguayan and had us in a Champions League spot.

After the world cup break, we started like a house on fire, winning at Leicester but began drawing games, before losing two in a row (yes, I’m not counting or mentioning either of the cup competitions).

There were some similarities with that earlier season drop in form. Losing to Liverpool (again), having to come from behind at the Vitality to draw (as we had at Wolves), not to mention drawing (again) with Bournemouth (and Palace), the latter stalemate attracting the same score we’d eked out at the Amex against Brighton in the searing August heat.

So, before taking to the field on 12 March when we met Wolves at SJP, just like it was before the match on the banks of the Thames in the Autumn, it was almost two months since our last win, Isak’s last gasp header against the Cottagers at the Gallowgate End delivering all three points on 15 January.

And, our record since the world cup stood at two wins, five draws and two defeats. Not dissimilar to winning one, drawing five and losing one.

We of course, beat Wolves and in total have now won four Premier League matches off the belt, Forest, Man Utd and now West Ham, all duly dispatched as well.

If we can emulate the run we went on in October / November 2022, Champions League football will be a formality.

With ten games to go, I imagine we need to win only half of them to be in with a shout.

Given our return to form and the way in which the squad looks to have much more depth, doing better than winning only half our remaining games is a distinct possibility.

In fact, if we manage the same results in our remaining games as we obtained in the reverse fixtures earlier in the season, we would win seven and draw three of them, which would be quite a remarkable end to what has been quite a remarkable season (those results would give 24 more points and a final end of season 77 points total).

HTL

