News

Newcastle United official injury update on Friday – Ahead of Aston Villa match

Newcastle United currently in a busy run of matches in this final part of the season.

In a seven day stretch, Newcastle United having just had a trio of tough Premier League games, with a superb run of wins in that week against Man U, West Ham and Brentford.

Now on Friday morning, only 44 days to go until the final match of the season.

These next weeks see Newcastle United with nine more matches to play and ahead of Saturday’s visit to Aston Villa, Eddie Howe on Friday morning giving an official Newcastle United update on the injury situation.

The NUFC Head Coach sounding very positive with the current situation…

Allan Saint-Maximin is currently over in France for treatment on his hamstring but will return next week. Eddie Howe saying it is not serious and that he should be available very soon.

Miguel Almiron has been seen in training on both Wednesday and Thursday, Eddie Howe saying today that the Paraguayan is ahead of schedule and could potentially make the matchday squad tomorrow at Aston Villa.

Concerns again over Bruno Guimaraes last weekend, the midfielder talking about his ongoing ankle issues. However, Eddie howe saying this morning that Bruno is fully fit and ready to face Villa.

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“I don’t think it’s a serious injury but he’s away getting treatment at the moment so he’s not with us.

“Hopefully at some stage next week he’ll be back and be available very soon.”

Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron:

“He’s done really well.

“He’s ahead of schedule at the moment so fingers crossed he gets through training and he could be available very soon.”

Meanwhile, there were some doubts (for some people…) earlier in the week about Anthony Gordon and his involvement this weekend.

Those people falling for something put out by a rogue Twitter account looking to impersonate the official NUFC one. They (the rogue Twitter account) declared this week that Gordon had been sent to train with the Under 21s for the rest of the season and wouldn’t be playing again for the first team, at least for these remaining nine matches.

The truth however, is ‘slightly’ different…

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“His enthusiasm, aggression and motivation levels are really high.

“He’s fiercely determined to do well and achieve.

“It’s one of his strengths and we want to embrace that, we love that about him but in certain moments he needs a cool head as well.

“I’ve got no issue with him at all – he’s trained really well this week.

“He accepted that he was overly emotional and apologised.

“We had a ten / fifteen minute chat and moved on very quickly.

“As his manager, I need to help him.

“His enthusiasm, aggression and motivation levels are very high.

“He just needs a bit of refining around the edges.

“But let’s look at the positives…

“He changed the game for us [at Brentford] after coming on.

“He’s fiercely determined to do well.

“It is one of his hallmarks.

“Take that away from him and he is not the same player.

“We want to embrace him.”

