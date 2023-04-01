News

Newcastle United official announcement – Hong Kong Soccer Sevens participation

Newcastle United have made an announcement on the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

The club confirming they are taking part in this year’s competition.

The Hong Kong Soccer Sevens will take place at the end of May 2023.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 April 2023:

‘Newcastle United Under-21s will aim to lift a third successive Hong Kong Football Club Citi Soccer Sevens title when they compete at this year’s tournament in May, it has been confirmed.

The young Magpies have won the last two seven-a-side competitions in the Happy Valley, last held in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and will fly out to Asia once again for the 21st edition of the tournament at Hong Kong Football Club between 26th and 28th May.

The tournament, which began in 1999, has not been held for the last three years following the Coronavirus outbreak but will return for 2023, as Ben Dawson’s youngsters target a fourth title.

In total, 16 clubs will compete in the main tournament, with the likes of Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion due to participate as well as Hong Kong Premier League sides Kitchee and HKU23.

Each game has two seven-minute halves with a one-minute half-time break, while the final is ten minutes each half.

Newcastle won their first of three Citi Soccer Sevens titles back in 2012, with a team featuring the likes of Paul Dummett, James Tavernier and Slovakia international Lubomír Šatka before, in 2018, lifting their second trophy as Cal Roberts’ golden goal securing a 1-0 win in the final against Rangers.

Twelve months later, United retained their title as Owen Bailey’s golden goal secured a 4-3 extra-time against Rangers, coming from two goals down against the Scottish outfit.

Further details, including the group stage draw, will be announced on nufc.co.uk in due course.’

