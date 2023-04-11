News

Newcastle United official announcement – Friendlies in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Atlanta made public

Tuesday afternoon has seen an official Newcastle United announcement.

Eddie Howe and his players set to travel to the United States this summer.

The ‘Summer Series’ seeing Newcastle United face Chelsea, Brighton and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 April 2023:

‘Newcastle United will be one of the star attractions in the Premier League’s first-ever American pre-season tournament this summer.

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series will take place this July, with six clubs travelling to take part in matches and events across five East Coast locations between 22nd-30th July.

The clubs confirmed to feature in the Premier League Summer Series alongside the Magpies are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Fulham, with games taking place in Atlanta, GA, Harrison, NJ, Orlando, FL, Philadelphia, PA, and Landover, MD.

First up for Eddie Howe’s side will be Aston Villa at Lincoln Financial Field – the impressive home of Philadelphia Eagles – before Darren Eales and Miguel Almirón return to Atlanta as the Magpies face Chelsea at the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium. United will round the trip off with a match against Brighton at established MLS venue Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

“We look forward to taking the squad to the United States as part of the Premier League Summer Series,” Eddie Howe told nufc.co.uk. “We know the quality of opposition will be strong, and the matches will be highly competitive as we prepare for next season.

“It’s also a great opportunity to be close to our amazing fans in North America. We are blessed to have incredible support wherever we go, and we look forward to the opportunity to play in front of them at three great stadiums.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first ever Premier League Summer Series tournament.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

TICKETS

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, 25th April and go on general sale on Wednesday, 26th April. Fans can register their interest now via www.premierleague.com/summerseries.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES LOCAL)

Saturday, 22nd July | Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 1: Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion (7pm)

Sunday, 23rd July | Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford (4pm)

Match 3: NEWCASTLE UNITED v Aston Villa (7pm)

Wednesday, 26th July | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 4: Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion v (5:30pm)

Match 5: Chelsea v NEWCASTLE UNITED (8:15pm)

Wednesday, 26th July | Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Match 6: Fulham v Aston Villa (7pm)

Friday, 28th July | Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Match 7: Brighton & Hove Albion v NEWCASTLE UNITED (7:30pm)

Sunday, 30th July | FedEx Field, Washington D.C.

Match 8: Aston Villa v Brentford (12pm)

Match 9: Chelsea v Fulham (2:45pm)’

