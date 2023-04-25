News

Newcastle United official announcement – Exclusive Pre-Sale Window for Premier League Summer Series

The first ever Premier League Summer Series is taking place this summer.

Newcastle United one of of six PL clubs competing in matches in America.

The club have today announced (see below) an ‘Exclusive Pre-Sale Window for Premier League Summer Series’, for those Newcastle United fans wanting to buy tickets.

Newcastle United official announcement – 25 April 2023:

‘Newcastle United will be one of the star attractions in the Premier League’s first-ever American pre-season tournament this summer.

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series will take place this July, with six clubs travelling to take part in matches and events across five East Coast locations between 22nd-30th July.

Exclusive Pre-Sale Window for Premier League Summer Series

We are delighted to offer an exclusive pre-sale window for Newcastle United fans, which will open at 3.30pm BST (10.30am ET) on Tuesday April 25.

The General Sale opens at 3pm BST (10am ET) on Wednesday April 26.

Follow the links below to purchase tickets for the match of your choice:

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Sunday 23 July

Philadelphia

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Wednesday 26 July

Atlanta

Newcastle United v Brighton

Friday 28 July

New Jersey

When prompted for a pre-sale code, enter NEWUSA

If you miss the Pre-Sale window, don’t worry, you will still be able to access tickets, although availability may be more limited once the General Sale is open.

For more information about the Premier League Summer Series, visit premierleague.com/SummerSeries‘

