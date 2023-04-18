News

Newcastle United official announcement – Alexander Isak picks up PFA award

Newcastle United have revealed that Alexander Isak has picked up an award from the PFA.

The striker picking up the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March 2023.

Alexander Isak winning the public vote ahead of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle United official announcement on Alexander Isak – 18 April 2023:

‘Alexander Isak has won the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

The Swedish striker gained 28 per cent of the public vote to beat Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Brighton’s Solly March and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

United won two of their three games in March, with Isak scoring three times – the opener in the victory against Wolves and then both goals in the win at Nottingham Forest.

His form also earned him a nomination for the Premier League’s EA Sports Player of the Month award, although he lost out to Saka on that occasion.

Isak is the second Newcastle star to win the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award this term after team-mate Miguel Almirón took home the trophy for October.’

