Newcastle United now finishing Premier League top four – Probability model significant change in how rate chances

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after a week where NUFC picked up three wins.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

That comeback victory at Brentford perfectly setting up these remaining nine matches in the next seven weeks.

Meaning this is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City 58% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal 42%, the Gunners having drawn at Anfield on Sunday after leading 2-0.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a massive 85% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 79%, Tottenham 18%, Brighton 10%, Liverpool 7%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 56 points in 29 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (80%) to be relegated, with then Forest (76%), Leicester (49%), Everton (41%), Leeds (20%), Bournemouth (18%), Wolves (9%), West Ham (7%).

