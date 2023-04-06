News

Newcastle United now favourites to finish in third place after Wednesday night – Probability model

Interesting overview of Newcastle United chances of where they will finish in the Premier League, after winning Wednesday night’s match against West Ham.

The crushing 5-1 victory has taken Eddie Howe’s team into a great position with ten games remaining.

In the other game last night, Man U defeated Brentford 1-0 thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Thursday morning:

After last night’s matches, this probability model now makes Newcastle United favourites to finish third, with Eddie Howe’s side and Man U now seen as having a major advantage over Tottenham and the rest when it comes to ending up in the Champions League placings.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

Their computer model has rated the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United and others in terms of top four at the end of May:

Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Newcastle United 77%, Man U 73%, Brighton 22%, Tottenham 15%, Liverpool 11%, Aston Villa 1%.

As for relegation, the computer model doesn’t involve Newcastle United now…

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (77%) to be relegated, with then Forest a 65% shot, Bournemouth (42%), Everton (37%), Leicester (30%), Wolves (21%), West Ham (15%), Leeds (10%), Crystal Palace (3%).

At the very top they rate Arsenal a 51% chance of finishing as champions and Man City a 49% chance of retaining the title.

