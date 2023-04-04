Opinion

Newcastle United not kicking the can down the road

Newcastle United are back!

That’s the overriding feeling I get when looking back at Sunday’s excellent 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Now as I begin, I’ll try and get through this piece WITHOUT mentioning the 5-0. Oh s…! Better luck next time.

In my opinion, this Newcastle United season has been good. Actually scratch that, it’s been excellent!

We have no divine right to finish in a European spot, no matter how “plucky” or “spirited” we may have been all season. Many sides have a good couple of months, a decent run or whatever, but the sides that achieve something are consistent throughout the season. The thing that will get us into the promised land of European football will be down to one thing- Newcastle United are THAT good.

No slack jawed pundit or loose lips media type can be outraged at where Newcastle United are at present.

You can be a Chelsea fan looking at your shoes and wondering why the club has sunk so low.

You can be of a Liverpool persuasion and ask question after question as to where it all went wrong. Weren’t they supposed to be challenging for the title? Diddums. Maybe Jurgen Klopp has spent too much time at home painting his ceiling.

Back on the good ship Newcastle United we were supposed to be pushing for a top half finish, be possibly on the cusp of a European place, or something less lofty.

No, not Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United. I don’t know what the club’s aim was for this season behind closed doors and nor do I care. Eddie Howe takes one game at a time, a sensible philosophy. Why set targets publicly and leave yourself open to ridicule or embarrassment? He’s kept quiet and let his players do the talking. And talk they did against Manchester United. Very loudly from my position – but there’s more to it.

We’ve smashed Aston Villa, Brentford, Fulham and Southampton scoring four or more goals, seen off Manchester United and Chelsea at home, stuffed Spurs away and got more than notable draws against Manchester City at home and Arsenal and Manchester United away. This isn’t the way it was supposed to be. Teams don’t falter with results like that.

If it weren’t for a few dodgy decisions from a more than questionable VAR system (some that were later reviewed afterwards and deemed officially incorrect) Newcastle United could be even better off.

As a contrast to the managerial regime before both Eddie Howe AND the ownership, being on the front foot and collectively proactive is vital, as much as it is a refreshing change. You can forget sitting back hoping that a single player (usually Saint-Maximin) can save the day. You can also discount resting on laurels, kicking the can down the road and thinking that top 10 is good enough. Eddie Howe – ‘I’m not here to just exist.’ I can’t get enough of that quote and it comes into greater significance when compared to what has gone on before.

Saying that this is a different club is stating the bleeding obvious but looking back at yesteryear, we can draw some interesting parallels with our matches against Manchester United.

In the 1996/97 season, Newcastle United beat them 5-0 (sorry), drew away and we qualified for the Champions League. In 2001 we won 4-3 at home and qualified for the Champions League. In 2012 we beat them 3-0 and unexpectedly qualified for the Europa League.

We had good sides in those periods and got what we deserved. In the intervening years we had either tailed off our relative success or been rank awful and any wins against the red half of Manchester were a bonus rather than the start of something tangible.

This feels like the start of something once again. A push towards something meaningful. I got that feeling during the the game on Sunday.

As an aside, getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur usually conjures up the same feeling. Getting the better of Spurs usually means we are on the cusp of something. The 7-1 in 1996/97, we lost at home in 2001 but beat them away that season. It was also 2-1 in 2012, although we lost away. This season we’ve drew away at Manchester United, beat them at St James’, beat Spurs in their own backyard and still have them to play up here. I can’t overemphasise the positives here.

History can act as a guide only, it’s up to this current crop to write themselves into ours. They are doing that pretty darn well so far. After a long, long time wasting away, we are finally seeing everything this club can be. And against Manchester United it bore fruit and gave us a glimpse into what has returned at the club. Belief.

Forget the feel good factor, that happened the second the takeover was rubber stamped. Whilst not wanting to jinx it at the time and say it out loud, on Sunday I didn’t believe for one minute we were going to even drop a point. We were THAT good. And (without wishing to speak for fellow Newcastle United fans) that’s where we find ourselves. Confident, determined and entertained.

That feeling I get about Newcastle United?

WE’RE BACK!!

