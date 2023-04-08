Opinion

Newcastle United – No April fools

Six days ago Newcastle United kicked off what looked a very difficult April.

Starting the month with three tough looking games in less than a week, this would surely test Eddie Howe and his players’ credentials.

Eight days into April and Newcastle United already have another nine goals and nine points banked. Remarkable.

Five wins in a row now and Newcastle United fans wondering where this will all end…

This is how the Premier League table now looks after the Saturday 3pm results, including Brentford 1 Newcastle 2:

From what I have seen and read, Brighton having faced today the same sort of horrific refereeing and VAR as Newcastle United did at Brentford.

Brighton dominating but Spurs given a helping hand (or two…) to get the 2-1 win.

To be honest, whilst I feel sorry for Brighton a little bit, if somebody had to win today then I am grateful it was Spurs, as I think Brighton will end the season in a higher position than Tottenham.

The Seagulls now ten points adrift of NUFC but with a game in hand.

Looking at these April (and early May) matches to come for Newcastle United, a draw (or better) against Villa and then smash Tottenham, would surely see NUFC with a massive foot in the Champions League qualifying positions. With then relegation strugglers Everton and Southampton to round off April.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to and including 13 May 2023:

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

(There’s always a photo – See HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – What a second half comeback as Eddie Howe masterminds 5 in a row – Read HERE)

