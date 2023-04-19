Transfer Market

Newcastle United make approach for Mason Mount – Figures prove prohibitive

Wednesday morning has seen it reported that Newcastle United have made an approach for Mason Mount.

An ‘exclusive’ from The Mail has revealed the approach.

However, the figures quoted to Newcastle said to be ‘prohibitive’ and ‘unrealistic’ for the initial enquiry to be followed up.

The newspaper says that Chelsea have given an asking price of £80m to Newcastle United.

Whilst when it comes to wages, The Mail say that a basic wage of at least £250,000 per week has been quoted to Newcastle United.

As things stand, the NUFC club record transfer fee paid is £59m for Alexander Isak, a deal that had potential future add-ons of £4m maximum to be paid.

Whilst when it comes to wages, The Mail quote top earners such as Bruno Guimaraes currently earning around £120,000 per week as his basic wage.

Mason Mount is a decent player but reality is that at the moment he can’t get into a really poorly performing Chelsea side, the England international hasn’t made a Premier League start since 18 February.

If say Mason Mount was given a five year contract at £250,000 a week, you are talking about a £142m+ minimum deal, £80m transfer fee and £62.5m just in basic wages, not including bonuses.

The Mail say that there is also definite Newcastle United interest in signing Declan Rice this summer BUT major issues with making that happen, for the same reason as Mason Mount. Especially the level of wages that would need to be paid, on top of any transfer fee.

The report making the valid point that even if Newcastle United get top four this season and qualify for the Champions League, paying such massive wages for new players is really problematic. Especially due to the fact that you are signing players up on lengthy deals with wages that are top / Champions League level BUT only guaranteed for sure that you will have one season of Champions League level revenues.

This has obviously been an increasing issue for those Premier League clubs who had become used to having CL qualification all but assured the vast majority of seasons, only to now have a far more uncertain situation.

You can only wonder what the wage bill is now at Chelsea with the dozens of players they have on massive money, yet they are a million miles away from CL qualification.

As The Mail point out that whilst they have been told by ‘sources’ that there will be a massive increase in the summer transfer budget if Newcastle United do qualify for the Champions League, NUFC aren’t in a position to commit to long-term huge wages.

If new players arrived on wages far beyond the current top earners, common sense tells you that the likes of Bruno and others would naturally expect their wages to be then reconsidered. The idea of Bruno getting paid less than half that an inferior player such as Mason Mount would be getting, surely carries far more negatives than positives.

Eddie Howe is said to be keen to tread a fine line, wanting the club’s owners to provide as big a transfer budget as possible for transfer fees and wages, BUT at the same time, knowing that the spirit of the team / squad needs to be maintained and a more gradual increase in the level of wages needed.

The Mail report says that with only six weeks of the season remaining, Newcastle United have been compiling a list of potential transfer targets based on a top four finish. With Newcastle United making known to ‘intermediaries’ that NUFC would be looking for ‘a left-back, right-sided centre-back, holding midfielder, No.8 and right-winger. A young back-up goalkeeper and young striker are also wanted.’

