Newcastle United injuries – Update on two players ahead of Aston Villa match

At such a key moment in the season. Eddie Howe desperate to keep Newcastle United injuries to a minimum.

Emil Krafth not set to return until next season, whilst Miguel Almiron hopefully back sometime later this month.

However, going into this past week’s double header in London, not a bad situation overall for the NUFC boss, when it came to Newcastle United injuries.

On Saturday though, the team and subs were announced at 2pm, with Allan Saint-Maximin missing altogether.

Then Bruno Guimaraes looked to have an ankle issue during the warm up and left the pitch, Newcastle fans wondering if the midfielder would be removed from the team against Brentford. Bruno having had ongoing issues with his ankle this season already.

As it happened, Bruno did play in this win over Brentford.

However, the Brazilian gave a person update after the game, whilst the NUFC Head Coach detailed the situation with ASM.

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin injury situation after the French winger missed Saturday’s victory at Brentford:

“I don’t think that it’s serious with Allan.

“He didn’t feel 100 per cent during the West Ham game.

“So we decided to scan him.

“It wasn’t a clear injury.

“But we decided to scan him and it revealed a very minor problem with his hamstring.

“We knew pretty much straight away he wasn’t going to be available for this [Brentford] game.

“I’m guessing slightly but it will maybe be a couple of weeks [before Allan Saint-Maximin is available again].

“It is nothing too serious.

“However, it was a big blow because of the form Allan has been in.

“But again, we back the strength of this squad.”

In the warm up ahead of the Brentford match, Bruno Guimaraes appeared to have an issue with his ankle, the midfielder went off the pitch and Newcastle fans left worried he would be removed from the starting eleven.

Instead, thankfully Bruno did start the game and indeed, played the entire 90 minutes and added time, as he guided Newcastle United to their fifth win in a row.

After the game though, Bruno Guimaraes asked about any injury concerns and whether this week coming up without a game until Aston Villa next Saturday, had come at the right time for him…

“It is good for me [having a week before the next match].

“In the warm-up, I twisted my ankle, so now I get some time to rest.

“I don’t know if I can say it…but it is p…… me off with my ankle.

“I need to get some rest, see at the end of the season what we can do, but I am not happy with my ankle.”

A busy end to the season as you can see below.

It would be great if ASM is back for that week which begins with Spurs at home, away at Everton and home to Southampton making that a very busy week.

As for Bruno Guimaraes, everything crossed that like Saturday, he can keep playing on despite the ongoing ankle problems.

Then, as he indicates, no doubt a decision then to be made as to whether rest can be the cure this summer, or whether potentially surgery would be needed.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm) Waiting for decision on whether or not to be shown live in UK

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

