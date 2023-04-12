News

Newcastle United important dates – This Summer 2023 and Next Season 2023/24

A busy final six and a half weeks of the season for Newcastle United.

Still nine matches to play that will decide where Eddie Howe and his players will finish in the 2022/23 Premier League.

What about beyond that though?

We have put together a list of important Newcastle United dates below and other guidance, for this summer and the 2023/24 season:

Sunday 28 May 2023

Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm) Final NUFC match of the 2022/23 Premier League season

Saturday 10 June 2023

***This is the start of summer transfer window in France’s Ligue 1 – No official announcement by Premier League so far but the 2022/23 season their dates were exactly the same as France’s in both opening and closing dates, for both windows.

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Premier League fixtures announced for 2023/24 season.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox

Sunday 23 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 12 August 2023

Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season kick off this weekend.

Friday 1 September 2023

***This is the end of the summer transfer window in France’s Ligue 1 – No official announcement by Premier League so far but the 2022/23 season their dates were exactly the same as France’s in both opening and closing dates, for both windows.

Saturday 9 September 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 14 October 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 18 November 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Monday 1 January 2024

***This is the start of January transfer window in France’s Ligue 1 – No official announcement by Premier League so far but the 2022/23 season their dates were exactly the same as France’s in both opening and closing dates, for both windows.

Saturday 13 January 2024

The Premier League’s ‘winter break’ will come back in this season, as all clubs will have either the weekend of 13 January 2024 or 20 January 2024, off. All games will be initially scheduled for January 13 and then when the TV fixtures announcement is made, half the games will be moved to the following weekend, thus giving all clubs one week off.

Wednesday 31 January 2024

***This is the end of January transfer window in France’s Ligue 1 – No official announcement by Premier League so far but the 2022/23 season their dates were exactly the same as France’s in both opening and closing dates, for both windows.

Saturday 23 March 2024

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Sunday 19 May 2024

Final round of Premier League matches played to end the 2023/24 season.

(Saturday 1 June 2024 Champions League final at Wembley – We all can dream…)

