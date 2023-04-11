News

Newcastle United heading off to East Coast USA for pre-season – Leeds now replaced by Fulham

Newcastle United were scheduled to be heading off to the USA in summer 2022.

However, the Ohio Cup was cancelled and the Newcastle United squad instead headed for a training camp in Austria, with friendlies arranged whilst they were there.

In February it was revealed that Eddie Howe and his players will belated fly across the pond.

David Ornstein has repeatedly had news on Newcastle United before anybody else in recent times and he reported (on 13 February 2023), that NUFC are set to be one of a number of Premier League clubs who will play in pre-season matches over in the States this summer.

Ornstein stating that it would be East Coast USA hosting games, with stadiums in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Atlanta all understood to be under consideration to host matches.

There are set to be as many as six Premier League clubs making the trip, with the man from The Athletic naming Brighton, Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa, as well as Newcastle United, as clubs set to tale part in the friendlies.

The pre-season tournament is part of the Premier League’s drive for further global expansion and to increase interest in the USA in particular.

However, the man from The Athletic has now revealed (see below) that Leeds United have been replaced by Fulham, due to Leeds seriously at risk of relegation, only two points above the drop with eight games to play.

Ornstein saying that an official Premier League announcement is expected later this week to launch the ‘Summer Series’ tournament.

David Ornstein of The Athletic – 10 April 2023:

‘Fulham will take part in an expected Premier League pre-season tournament that will involve six clubs and take place in the United States.

Marco Silva’s side will be replacing Leeds United. The West Yorkshire club were expected to be included but much of that depended on their standing in the Premier League. Fulham’s owner, Shahid Khan, is also from the US.

The Athletic previously reported that the Premier League is expected to announce a pre-season tournament later this week.

It was initially proposed that an “enhanced pre-season tournament” could take place in the US during the summer of 2022 but issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from happening.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all taking part and Fulham will now join those five teams.

The “Summer Series” will see clubs compete against each other in a number of matches which are due to be held in cities and stadiums in the US’s eastern time zone towards the end of July.’

