Opinion

Newcastle United goalscorers create Premier League first for NUFC already this season – Huge positive

Newcastle United goalscorers have increasingly come to the fore recently.

Following thirty five goals in the opening twenty four Premier League games, we have now seen nineteen goals in the last seven PL matches.

For a long time this season, fair to say that there was a massive (over?) reliance on the defence and indeed Newcastle United are still at the very top when it comes to the tightest defences – only 25 conceded in 31 PL matches.

However, for longer-term aspirations, you most definitely need to be up amongst the highest goalscoring clubs, if you want sustained success.

The recent goalscoring form has seen Newcastle United surge from around mid-table in terms of Premier League goals scored, to now only four PL clubs have scored more.

Man City (78) and Arsenal (77) are still way out in front but now Newcastle are looking as competitive as any of the others when it comes to scoring goals, Liverpool (59) and Spurs (58) the only other two who have currently scored more than NUFC.

If Eddie Howe’s side could continue their goal threat of the past seven weeks in these final seven matches, then it would all but guarantee them third place in the table AND also the accolade of third highest PL scorers this season.

As well as the number of goals scored in total by this squad, a significant fact appears to have gone under the radar when it comes to the Newcastle United goalscorers this season.

Have a look at this below…

The top three Newcastle United goalscorers in each Premier League season (with total number of NUFC goals scored that season in brackets):

2022/23 (54) Almiron / Wilson 11, Isak 10 (***Still seven PL matches to play)

2021/22 (44) Wilson 8, Bruno 5, ASM 5

2020/21 (46) Wilson 12, Willock 8, Joelinton / Almiron 4

2019/20 (38) Shelvey 6, Almiron / Gayle 4

2018/19 (42) Perez 12, Rondon 11, Schar 4

2017/a8 (39) Perez 8, Gayle 6, Joselu 4

2015/16 (44) Wijnaldum 11, Mitro 9, Perez 6

2014/15 (40) Cisse 11, Perez 7, Colback / Sissoko 4

2013/14 (43) Remy 14, Cabaye 7, Gouffran 6

2012/13 (45) Ba 13, Cisse 8, Cabaye 6

2011/12 (56) Ba 16, Cisse 13, Ben Arfa 6

2010/11 (56) Nolan 12, Carroll 11, Best / Lovenkrands / Shola 6

2008/09 (40) Martins / Owen 8, Shola / Steven Taylor 4

2007/08 (46) Owen 13, Martins 10, Viduka 7

2006/07 (38) Martins 11, Dyer 5, Shola / Milner / Parker / Sibierski 3

2005/06 (47) Shearer 14, Shola 9, Owen 7

2004/05 (47) Shearer / Bellamy 7, Kluivert 6

2003/04 (52) Shearer 22, Shola 7, Robert 6

2002/03 (63) Shearer 17, Solano / Bellamy 7

2001/02 (74) Shearer 23, Bellamy 9, Robert 8

2000/01 (44) Solano / Cort 6, Shearer / Dyer / Speed 5

1999/2000 (63) Shearer 23, Speed 9, Ferguson 6

1998/99 (48) Shearer 14, Solano 6, Ketsbaia 5

1997/98 (35) Barnes 6, Lee / Gillespie 4

1996/97 (73) Shearer 25, Ferdinand 16, Robbie Elliott 7

1995/96 (66) Ferdinand 25, Lee / Beardsley 8 (From this season onwards, 38 games)

1994/95 (67) Beardsley 12, Fox 10, Lee / Cole 9 (A 42 game PL season)

1993/94 (82) Cole 34, Beardsley 21, Lee 7 (A 42 game PL season)

Quite remarkably, this season is the very first one in the Premier League era, where three different Newcastle United goalscorers have all hit double figures!

Almiron (11) the surprise package from the wing / midfield, whilst despite both of them missing a significant number of matches, both Wilson (11) and Isak (10) have managed it as well.

Man City have gone down a slightly different old style route this season after getting the opportunity to sign arguably the best striker in the world, Haaland with 32 goals, Foden with nine and then Alvarez with seven, their top three scorers, which has been very different to past recent seasons with much more of a style of spreading the goals around. Which obviously means you aren’t as reliant as just one or two main goalscorers.

Arsenal have built their title challenge on having a number of different goalscorers, with Martinelli (15), Saka (13) and Odegaard (12) all reaching double figures in the Premier League and Jesus (9) surely set to join them after having an injury hit season.

Whilst I think there is every chance of say Alexander Isak getting up towards the 20 goal mark, I envisage Newcastle United next season and beyond, being a team built on having a shared goalscoring responsibility and NUFC to thrive on the back of that.

