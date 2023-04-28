News

Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four? Significant probability model update after Everton

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after a midwee where NUFC made it seven victories in eight games.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

How did the thrashing of Everton change things, if at all?

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Friday after the midweek games:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City 90% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal 10%. The Gunners demolished at the Etihad on Wednesday.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a massive 94% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football, only Arsenal and Man City rated to have a better chance of doing so.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 100%, Man City (greater than) 99%, Man Utd 86%, Liverpool 14%, Brighton 5%, Aston Villa 1%.

As for relegation, Newcastle United are now mathematically safe.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (97%) to be relegated, with then Everton (75%), Forest (56%), Leeds (40%), Leicester (31%), West Ham (1%).

