News

Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four? Probability model update after weekend

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after a weeked where NUFC ended their five match winning run.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

How did the defeat at Villa Park change things, if at all?

Meaning this is how the Premier League table now looks on Tuesday after Leeds lost at home to Liverpool on Monday night:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City 67% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal 33%.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United still a massive 73% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 87%, Brighton 20%, Liverpool 12%, Tottenham 7%, Aston Villa 2%

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 56 points in 30 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (91%) to be relegated, with then Forest (81%), Everton (57%), Leicester (38%), Leeds (24%), West Ham (4%), Bournemouth (3%), Wolves (2%).

