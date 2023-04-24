News

Newcastle United finishing Premier League top four? Big probability model update after Spurs thrashing

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, after a weekend where NUFC made it six victories in seven games.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

How did the thrashing of Spurs change things, if at all.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday after the weekend games:

At the very top, the computer models rates Man City 76% chance of winning the title, with Arsenal 24%. The Gunners dropping yet more points, this time at home to Southampton.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a massive 86% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football, now only Arsenal and Man City rated to have a better chance of doing so.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 85%, Brighton 17%, Liverpool 10%, Tottenham 2%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 59 points in 31 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (88%) to be relegated, with then Forest (84%), Everton (58%), Leeds (35%), Leicester (28%), Bournemouth (7%), Wolves (2%).

