Newcastle United fans – Is this proof they are going a bit soft?

Newcastle United fans have never had it so good.

Well, not since the days of Sir Bobby Robson anyway, along with the Kevin Keegan 90s era.

You are talking about an entire generation of Newcastle United fans who grew up, knowing nothing other than Mike Ashley. Kids not yet having started school in summer 2007 and many of those same kids having left school by the time October 2021 came around.

As for the older ones amongst us, I think it was massively worse in most ways.

To have enjoyed the 14 or 15 years from roughly 1992-2007, to then the 14 seasons we started under the FCB…

Yet journalists, pundits and opposing fans would lecture / mock Newcastle United fans, as though asset stripping and ambition free life under Mike Ashley was all that NUFC was capable of.

Anyway, with thankfully Newcastle on the up again, I do have a question.

Are Newcastle United fans, or at least some of them, getting a bit soft?

Rather than the largely siege mentality that built up under Mike Ashley for most Newcastle United fans, a case of despising pretty much everybody else and wanting the worst for them, are now some NUFC supporters getting that bit soft now, thinking that with Eddie Howe working his magic and having ambitious owners, that we can maybe relax a little and not seeing it as totally us against the world? Wanting the worst for everybody else.

I ask this after an article appeared on The Mag on Friday, it was ‘Manchester United double blow boosts Tottenham and Newcastle United’ after Man U hilariously scored two late own goals to make it 2-2 AND lost both central defenders to injury.

Part of the article read…

‘Varane had been forced off and replaced by Maguire, then their other first choice central defender Martinez was carried off in the 86th minute, clearly in some pain. Manchester United had used all of their subs and had to play with 10 men, which of course helped bring the late pressure that led to the equaliser in added time.

Massive headaches for Erik ten Hag, as he is already missing Marcus Rashford through injury. Now he is needing to assess on Friday how bad the situation is with his two central defenders.

Injuries coming at the very worst (best for the rival clubs!) time for the Manchester United boss.’

I didn’t write the article BUT I do massively agree with it.

It has now emerged that Martinez definitely misses the rest of the season and it is possible it could be the same with Varane. They also have Rashford out, plus others at the minute.

Anyway, what caught my eye was the comments section on The Mag after that Man U injury article, with some Newcastle United fans having the following to say about it…

Grievesy:

‘I don’t get any pleasure from opposition players suffering injuries.’

Wor Lass2:

‘It IS undoubtedly good news in that it weakens a major rival but it’s also a bit disappointing when we seem to celebrate players being injured. Maybe I’m being hypocritical and PC but it’s just a bit distasteful.’

Billmag:

‘Aye mate, I don’t like to see players injured even if it’s at the club I detest.’

I’m sorry but I’ll be over the moon if like Martinez, both Rashford and Varane are also set to miss all the remaining matches. Indeed, I would love it, really love it…if all decent level Man U players were injured for the rest of the season. I want anything that help will help Newcastle United, within reason.

I am not wishing anything fatal or life changing, just that they won’t be able to turn in for work these next six weeks. I would absolutely love nothing more than seeing so many injuries at Man U, that ten Hag would end up playing in goal and Steve McClaren up front.

Likewise, as Newcastle United fans, when the teams are announced at 11.30am, who wouldn’t want to see the Aston Villa side wrecked by a load of surprise injuries.

The same next weekend, I’d absolutely love it if Kane (***Extra reason as well – I do like him but he has got away with some shocking challenges on Newcastle players over the years and his clean image / reputation seeing him treated different to if others made those challenges) and Son were unavailable.

No worries if there are other Newcastle United fans out there who are also buying into this new hippy NUFC culture of love and peace man, hoping other clubs don’t pick up injuries.

However, I won’t be joining them.

Absolutely nobody has any sympathy for NUFC and indeed quite the opposite for most of them seemingly!

So no tears from me when I hear Ollie Watkins misses today, or Harry Kane at SJP.

