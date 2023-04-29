News

Newcastle United duo make ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the midweek round of matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did Goodison Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with yet another victory, the win against Everton making it seven wins in their last eight matches for NUFC. The relegation threatened side hammered 4-1.

Well, Whoscored have included two players from that game on Thursday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Callum Wilson and Joelinton included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As for how every NUFC player rated this midweek…

Everton v Newcastle Whoscored ratings:

Not able to show all the subs on this same graphic, Alexander Isak was of course the other sub BUT only rated 6.7 by the Whoscored system… Obviously the automated system not able to compute Isak’s incredible run to create Murphy’s goal!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

