Newcastle United – Casual brilliance

It ended West Ham 1 Newcastle 5.

A lot for Newcastle United fans to take in, a performance and result that told us so much.

That Premier League table looking pretty good.

The old Wilson is back

Since before the World Cup, Callum Wilson just hasn’t been quite right.

He’s been lethargic and just didn’t appear to be enjoying his football.

I assume that he’s been carrying not so much an injury, as an illness.

Fortunately, he appears to have finally shaken it off and is back to his old self. He’s recovered his speed and more importantly his touch.

Are we going to see him and Isak playing alongside each other?

I hope so.

West Ham need to seriously look at changing the colour of the seats in their stadium

All was fine when, on the back of a win against Southampton, an impressive 62,000 mostly claret clad fans showed up before kick-off, hoping to see the Hammers open up a gap between themselves and the other Championship contenders.

However, 20 minutes into the second half someone commented “a few of the West Ham supporters appear to be leaving early.”

Rather than there being the expected slow drift towards the exits, it looked like somebody had set off a fire alarm. They were off in their droves.

The current colour of the seats just seemed to emphasise the fact that their fans had deserted their team.

Imagine being a home player and, with 20 minutes to go, you look around and instead of a sea of claret and blue, you are almost blinded by vast swathes of light grey emptiness!

Contrary to the lyrics of the song, after the first 20 seconds of the second half there was a definite lack of “Bubbles floatin’ through the air!”

Don’t worry Hammers. Once the cement arrives we’ll show you how to keep a 62 thousand seater stadium full all the way through to the final whistle.

David Moyes

I don’t think I have ever seen a manager looking so thoroughly depressed all the way through a game as Moyes did.

From the outset he just didn’t appear to want to be there. He appeared angry. He also appeared ill. The kind of ill that is usually accompanied by “I can’t see me being here much longer!”

Even our supporters singing him songs didn’t manage to cheer him up!

Interesting that the club’s banter seems to be split between “get rid of him” and “it’s too late to get rid of him!”

They can keep them!

West Ham have a couple of players that, if the press are to be believed, we would have brought in over the last couple of transfer windows.

Personally I hope this was, and remains, just the usual idle press gossip.

We got the better pick when we brought in Bruno. Paqueta had a decent game for the Hammers but failed to show anything like the levels of influence and grit that our little Brazilian has. I suppose that can be expected when you’re having to run around carrying the plate that your backside has just been handed to you on.

What I did enjoy was the attention paid to Paqueta by Big Joe. Obviously no love lost there.

Then there’s Bowen. Of the 397 players we were “linked” with, the only thing that singles him out from the other “candidates” is an uncanny resemblance to Baldrick!

I suppose if we are in need of “a cunning plan…”

Casual brilliance?

From Fabian Schar striking the ball to Joelinton’s first touch for his first (and our second) goal, was just a smidge over 50 yards. I thought that needed a mention.

Sticking with Joelinton, when Bruno pinged the pass out to him on the left wing the big guy controlled the ball with his left foot on the half volley, playing it back onto his right. Without it bouncing he played it into his own path without hardly breaking stride.

Was it unbelievable skill or just pure fluke?

Does anyone care? I’m happy to watch it again and again.

Wilson’s header on six minutes was quality stuff. St Maximin’s “cross” dictated where he had to be, but he was there, and the execution could not have been any better. Everything about the finish was class.

That said – was it a cross from Maxi or was it an attempt on goal? Does it matter?

It has been said that Maxi lacks that finishing touch. Has he possibly decided that it is better to be a provider than a scorer be?

How cool was Isak when he lobbed the ball into the net after Fabianski’s gift outside the box? Shades of Wilson at Spurs.

There can be little doubt that West Ham had their big buttery fingers all over the self-destruct button for most of the evening, but there was a time not so long ago, when our players would have been “unavailable” when it came to cashing in.

Anybody else remember a time when a visit to London wasn’t so much enjoyed, as endured?

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

