Opinion

Newcastle United are now officially staying up – Crack open the Champagne!

Newcastle United have done it.

Time for the fans to take to the streets and celebrate.

A cracking 5-1 win at the London Stadium making it four wins in a row.

It wasn’t just another three points that Eddie Howe and his players achieved against West Ham.

On top of that, it is official, Newcastle United WILL be a Premier League team when the 2023/24 season kicks off.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s fixtures:

As you can see, bottom club Southampton are 30 points behind Newcastle United but the Saints can only get another 27 points at best.

Second bottom Leicester are 28 points behind NUFC but also only have 27 to play for.

Third bottom Bournemouth are 26 points behind Newcastle and have 27 to play for, so they can mathematically still overtake Eddie Howe’s side.

However…with three other clubs also on 27 points (and three others on 28. 29 and 30 respectively), with the various strugglers having to still play each other in a number of instances, not all of them can catch Newcastle United now.

So, with ten matches still to go, Newcastle United fans can take to the streets and wait for the open top bus to carry the players around the city…

This of course is no longer Mike Ashley territory.

So there are now bigger fish to fry.

The very lowest Newcastle United can now finish is in fifteenth spot but sights are set ‘slightly’ higher than that, maybe not winning the title, although that is still mathematically possible…but top four is certainly now realistic, if NUFC can keep this kind of form up that has delivered 12 points from the last possible 12 and indeed, the season so far has seen 53 points from 28 PL matches, just a fraction under averaging two points a match.

This time last season, after 28 PL games Eddie Howe had already achieved the near impossible, a run of six wins and a draw up to and including match 27, had taken Newcastle United from what looked guaranteed relegation to near guaranteed safety on 31 points (Burnley eventually went down third bottom on 35 points).

In the 28th PL match of last season, Newcastle United were very unlucky to lose 1-0 at Chelsea. Playing really well and creating chances, whilst restricting Chelsea to next to none, Newcastle United were the victims of yet another shocking refereeing decision when a penalty wasn’t given AND VAR didn’t intervene. Chelsea managed a couple of late chances and took one in the 89th minute.

This was the start of a mini ‘slump’ as Newcastle then lost games 29 and 30 to Everton and Tottenham.

However, six wins in the final eight Premier League matches of the season, saw Newcastle United end the 2021/22 campaign on 49 points and in eleventh place.

As I say though, thankfully bigger fish to fry (Good Friday and all that…) this season and whilst in 2021/22, having 53 points would have given you eighth place in the Premier League table, we are hoping for a fair few more points to be added in these remaining ten games and a league placing far higher to be secured.

