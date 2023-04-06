Match Reports

Newcastle United are now class – West Ham’s stadium is still rubbish

Let’s start off with the obvious things.

Newcastle United are now class.

West Ham’s stadium is still rubbish.

We should all start saving the pennies for European football next season.

Having watched the highlights back this morning and thought about the game, I still can’t make my mind up if 5-1 flattered us?

On the one hand, West Ham were alright in the first half, but on the other hand, we were comfortable for the entire 90 minutes… and well who cares anyway?

We were so clinical in the final third (something we have struggled with for the most part let’s be honest). Remember, this is a side too without their top scorer in Almiron. No guarantees he will even make it back to the subs bench once fit again!

One thing is for certain though, we completely overpowered West Ham at times with pace, athleticism and strength.

When Maxi is firing on all cylinders going forward then there aren’t many better players in the league. Thankfully, last night was one of those nights. He set up the first goal brilliantly, rarely gave the ball away and should have had a goal for himself as well if it wasn’t for an incredible safe by Fabianski, which we were right behind.

It was just as satisfying to see Callum Wilson scoring on his return to the side.

I was disappointed to see Isak not playing. I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact he didn’t start the cup final and now I expect him to start every game. Obviously, football doesn’t work like that and Eddie Howe has proven to everyone that he knows exactly what he is doing.

Who will start on Saturday?

I think most of us would prefer Isak, but again, there is no worries if Wilson is starting.

Another player back in the side and scoring was Joelinton. That first goal, he would never have scored 18 months ago.

It’s unlikely he’d even end up in that position, never mind have the confidence to take the ball round the keeper. The second goal too – strength, pace, determination and a great finish.

A fun fact about Joelinton that I can’t believe I didn’t know until last night: Joelinton and Schar were together at Hoffenheim under Julien Nagelsmann.

One massive positive last night and I felt the same way at home to Man U on Sunday, was the strength of the subs we have on the bench, which didn’t include Almiron. I am not sure how many others teams in the league can bring on such quality with 20 minutes to go?

Finally, as someone who has gone to most games home and away for 20 years now, barring a four year stint in Singapore, it’s really easy to sometimes get ahead of yourself straight after a match.

When you are watching the game live, in person, you pay far more attention to each individual player (especially off the ball) and are therefore often susceptible to going OTT in criticising a performance or getting caught up in a moment of brilliance and overstating how well a player actually played.

So any criticisms?

Not really.

Things that could be better?

I think Pope is a fantastic goalkeeper and great shot stopper but he doesn’t control his box as much I’d like for someone of his stature (and his distribution needs improving). Nonetheless, he’s still one of the best keepers in the league and not someone I’d be looking to replace in the summer at all.

We are in need of a quality left back.

Dan Burn was poor last night and looked tired after 60 minutes. He’s not a natural left back and no doubt that Burn next season will be a strong versatile player to fill in at centre back, left back throughout the campaign (AND EUROPE!!).

So often teams run out of gas at this point and that’s really the most important positive for me is that we don’t look to be tired at this stage of the season (with the exception of the aforementioned BDB). If you look at Spurs and Liverpool, they look mentally tired, and probably physically too. Man U as well, they look physically tired and have an awful lot of games to play in three different competitions.

I am a pessimist and don’t see us winning most games like others do.

However, I also don’t see Spurs, Liverpool, Brighton, or even Man U, going on a long winning streak.

For that reason, this is probably the first time in the season where if I have to put my money where my mouth was, I’d say we will be playing Champions League football next season…

… who’d have thought you’d ever write / say that again, 18 months ago?

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

