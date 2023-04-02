Opinion

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Today was a massive game.

With our recent upturn in form, a victory against the Manchester Reds would be a big marker to put down on top four ambitions.

No small task but one that could be done if things fell our way.

The match began fairly end to end, with the first chance falling to Longstaff in the fifth minute, his scuffed attempt deflected away after some great set-up play by Trippier and Isak.

Manchester United clearly were rattled by our front foot approach, with De Gea time wasting by the tenth minute (something we get criticised for during extra time).

Newcastle dominating, with De Gea pulling of a fantastic save to deny Isak, with Willock’s reaction stab at goal hitting the prone goalkeeper.

ASM in particular having Dalot tied up in knots, the first 20 minutes were certainly one way traffic.

As the half wore on, the game became a little more subdued, with neither side creating any more clear cut chances, until the half hour mark, with Isak taking one touch too many in the box, allowing his shot to be blocked. Then not long after Longstaff sending a long range effort agonisingly wide, with de Gea well beaten.

Newcastle dominated again in the latter stages of the first half, ASM setting up Willock to shoot over the bar when unmarked ten yards out, keeping the score 0-0.

The second half began much the same, with ASM providing a real threat, just the final touch lacking. The building pressure finally gave on the 65 minute, after a long period of probing on the edge of the box, a lovely cross by Bruno is nodded across by ASM, and headed in by Joe Willock!

Man Utd all at sea as Newcastle United continue to push, De Gea forced into a marvellous save to deny Joelinton, with Schar hitting the post on the rebound.

A nervy moment in the final 10 minutes after Martial’s deflected shot floated wide, leaving Pope stranded.

Manchester reds scrambling now, removing centre backs for wingers to chase the game – which gave Newcastle the chance to further impress their dominance upon the game.

Dominate we did, with Wilson sewing the game up, heading home a Trippier cross after Longstaff won a kick from Shaw.

As Manchester continued to flounder, Newcastle could have scored a couple more, but a 2-0 win was sweet satisfaction!

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

A dominant performance

We dominated from minute one and never really let up, with Bruno, ASM and Willock in particular. bossing the game.

Manchester United never got a grip on the game and we could have delivered a real pasting.

Healthy squad

With Wilson, Gordon, Anderson and Joelinton all coming on, our squad certainly looks considerably stronger, and the difference they made was considerable.

After seasons of having a threadbare squad, it’s nice to look at a bench and see players I would like to see come on.

Respect earned

When your opponent is playing for time and going down feigning injury in the first quarter of an hour, you know we’re heading in the right direction.

Ironically, the supposed tactics we seem to always targeted for, seemed to be first order for the high and mighty Manchester reds.

Given the manner of our victory (total and absolute), it looks like we are now a force to be reckoned with.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

