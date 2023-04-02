Opinion

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

A match Newcastle United absolutely dominated.

If taking the chances this could have been five or six but we’ll settle for the two!

Nat Seaton:

“Absolutely brilliant!!!

“What a performance from all of the team, what a win, what an atmosphere.

“We thoroughly deserve to be third in the league on that display.

“We just keep getting better and better and to bring out that against Man United was unbelievably brilliant.

“I cannot find words to describe how happy I am!”

David Punton:

“Absolute domination against Ten Hag’s sorry looking Red Devils.

“We’ve gone out and pasted them, in what had to be in the running for our best win of the season so far. An unreal atmosphere.

“We were on top and the fact it ought to have been 6-0 tells it’s own story.

“We were purring and the chances finally found the net after the break.

“A neat and tidy move for the first, then Wilson sealed it with a rare NUFC goal from a set piece.

“The town is bouncing – and rightly so.

“Drink it in. We are third in the league!

“Some revenge for the League Cup final.”

Greg McPeake:

“What a game.

“Atmosphere appeared good on TV, though with the verve and Ian Brown blasting out, hard to tell.

“Thought we played really well and untroubled by them but at half time was worried we hadn’t taken our chances and would be made to pay.

“Thankfully we eventually found our shooting boots (Heads) and I could breath again.”

Chuks McPeake:

“We hammmered them, should have been more than two.

“Disappointed we didn’t score earlier.

“Isak played good again and Bruno was solid and so up for it.

“Willock as well.

“Dad was nervous but I wasn’t.”

Jamie Smith:

“A massive win in a massive game in the race for the Champions League.

“One of those where the whole city is buzzing for days afterwards.

“A brilliant performance with Trippier the standout for me, with Bruno not far behind.

“We looked a cut above Man Utd, which was amazing today, but I’ve already heard a few comments wishing we could have turned it on like that at Wembley.

“Perhaps this is an indication of the difference Casemiro makes to an otherwise bang ordinary Man U, but either way, that day is gone and now we’ve clawed our way back to third place, things look positive for the battle ahead.

“If the performances continue like this, we can be confident of a very positive outcome.”

Paul Patterson:

“Not afraid to say…

“CHAMPIONS LEAGUE IS ON!!!!”

Brian Standen:

“Shove that up your backsides Chester le street reds.

“Shameful flag

“Glory hunting t.ssers.”

Billy Miller:

“That… was… outstanding. I don’t think we’ve played better all season.

“Against a team that started in 3rd we were completely, utterly, fantastically dominant.

“The hunt for Champions League football is well and truly in our hands.

“How great it was seeing the mighty Man Utd fearing us from the first minute and desperately trying to slow the game down.

“Tottenham must be terrified of their trip up here in a few weeks.”

Tony Mallabar:

“On the pitch it was a very bitter sweet win after the result 5 weeks ago.

“Isak led the lines brilliantly, backed up by Longers and Bruno.

“The irony being our crowd getting on de gea’s back for time wasting.

“That’s now us up to third and a trip to jellyellsville on Wednesday beckons.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“I couldn’t be happier. Or – full disclosure – drunker.

“This was a statement win and would surely have silenced the doubters who believe we are not top four material.

“We rendered them impotent – if they had a shot on target, I missed it.

“I don’t know who is doing the player ratings, but if anyone gets less than an eight, it’s a travesty.

“Onward and upward!”

GToon:

“Get the f in!

“Just what I’d hoped for.

“We should have hit that lot for five or six.

“Every player we had was better than theirs.

“Our tactics were better, our desire was better and so was our performance.

“I’m gonna have a Red Bull later and stay up rewatching the highlights until I pass out.

“And after the dust has settled the realisation has hit me that we are now a team that can win the big games!”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Get in.

“What a massive win.

“Revenge for the league cup final? You bet!

“Botman and Schar were fantastic.

“What an assist from Maxi. And Callum is back.

“All the lads were excellent.

“Love it when we beat them. Enough said.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

