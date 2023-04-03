Opinion

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0.

A game where Newcastle United were by far the better team and should have had the game won long before they (eventually!) did.

In the end two headed goals were enough in the second-half, Newcastle United showing they have all kinds of route to goal and getting the three points.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

I can’t remember him making a save! Or at least one of note anyway.

A few dodgy moments with the ball at his feet.

Trippier – 9

Fantastic display.

Defensively sound, was always available on the right hand side and led by example.

Great delivery for Wilson’s goal.

Schar – 9

Man U didn’t get a look in.

Could even be a 10 to be honest!

Botman – 9

Same as Schar, just solid as a rock.

If a CB comes in and manages to split up this partnership next season, then he’ll be bloody good!

Burn – 8

Thought he could have been in for a long day after five minutes but was absolutely brilliant after that.

Only docked a point for not giving the fans what they wanted and smashing Antony into Level 7.

Bruno – 10

The best player on the pitch.

On a different level to everyone else.

Willock – 10

Another fantastic performance.

He was everywhere and never stopped running.

Not saying he should be in the England squad but it beggars belief that some players are in there ahead of him.

Longstaff – 9

Becoming a key part of the squad.

I think it goes unnoticed but he’s constantly making those runs beyond the midfield into the 18 yard box, which creates so much space for our wide players.

Should have had a couple of goals too.

Murphy – 8

Must be really happy to keep his place in the team and definitely well deserved.

He was fantastic defensively.

Not sure if it is manager instructions but sometimes he was so narrow it slowed the game down a bit.

Would like to see him hugging the touchline far more.

ASM – 8

He has become a far more disciplined player in recent weeks.

Holding his position on the pitch far better, pressing far more and doing the legs to get back.

A great header to assist the first goal.

Isak – 9

World class along with Bruno.

What a player!

Ran two World Cup winners absolutely ragged all day.

Only thing missing was a goal!

SUBS

Wilson – 7

Fantastic for him to get a goal when he was on!

Two more games this week so might be needed!

Gordon – 7

Looked sharp as always when he came on.

Anderson – 7

Didn’t look out of place when he was on!

Joelinton – 7

Might seem obvious to walk back into the team but I’d rather he sat on the bench and we kept winning!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

