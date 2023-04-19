News

New York Red Bulls make official Newcastle United announcement on Wednesday

New York Red Bulls have made an official announcement (see below) regarding Newcastle United.

Wednesday seeing them release details ahead of the Summer Series match that the Red Bull Arena will host on Friday 28 July.

Newcastle United playing there against Brighton in this pre-season tournament, which in total will see six Premier League clubs playing matches in the United States.

New York Red Bulls official announcement – 19 April 2023:

‘Red Bull Arena will play host to Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Newcastle United as a part of the Premier League Summer Series. This will be the first time the Premier League has hosted a pre-season tournament in the United States. The match will take place at Red Bull Arena on Friday, July 28, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

“New Jersey is extremely proud to host the Premier League’s first-ever pre-season tournament at Red Bull Arena and will provide a world-class experience for the clubs and thousands of fans attending,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “New Jersey’s premium sports and entertainment venues, exceptional restaurants and hotels, and unparalleled airports and location have made our state a top destination for some of the world’s most high-profile events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026. Soccer in our region continues to grow at a fever pitch and hosting the Premier League Summer Series match will bring significant economic activity and opportunities to the region.”

Both Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Newcastle United have enjoyed successful Premier League campaigns this season. Brighton currently sits in seventh place in the Premier League table with a record of 14-8-7. Brighton has beaten the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and current leaders Arsenal F.C. this season. 2022 World Cup Champion and Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister leads the club with eight goals scored this season, while midfielder Solly March leads the way with eight assists.

Newcastle currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League table with a mark of 15-4-11. Newcastle United is led by former two-time MLS Best XI midfielder Miguel Almiron, who leads the club with 11 goals this season, forward Callum Wilson, and English international defender Kieran Trippier.

“We proudly welcome two renowned EPL clubs to Red Bull Arena, as part of the Premier League Summer Series,” said Marc de Grandpré, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. “Our venue continues to be the area’s leader in hosting some of the most iconic global soccer clubs and national teams. We look forward to yet another memorable chapter at Red Bull Arena on July 28th.”

Red Bull Arena has also hosted some of the top soccer clubs in the world including FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, SL Benfica, Club America, Paris Saint Germain, AS Roma and Juventus as well as international squads including the United States Men’s and Women’s National Teams, Ecuador, Colombia, Czech Republic and Turkey.

New York Red Bulls RED members will have an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 a.m. ET, and for more ticket information and more information regarding the Premier League Summer Series, click here.’

