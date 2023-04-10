Opinion

My favourite Newcastle United goals

I thought I would try and jog the memories of some of the lads and lasses who read The Mag, and have picked some of my favourite Newcastle United goals since I started supporting NUFC in the early 1970s.

Malcolm Macdonald putting Burnley to the sword in the 1974 FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough, I will never forget Terry Hibbitt’s exquisite half-volley to send Supermac on his way for our second and killer goal.

As Supermac accelerated towards goal, Burnley keeper Alan Stevenson came off his line, only for our swashbuckling number nine to confidently blast the ball past him.

In 1977 it was local lad Paul Cannell who scored one of the goals of the season against Leeds United in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Paul picked the ball up on the right just inside the Leeds half, and carried it into the 18 yard box. With no support it looked like he was going to shoot, but he fooled everybody by taking another touch, and then blasted a shot into the far top corner of David Harvey’s goal from an almost impossible angle.

Peter Beardsley scored many sensational goals in his two spells at St James’ Park.

My favourite was his goal against Brighton in the promotion season of 1983/84.

After swapping passes with Kevin Keegan, Pedro did one of his famous sliding tackles to dispossess a defender, before looking up and delicately chipping Brighton’s giant keeper Joe Corrigan.

In 1990 and well into injury time with the scoreline at 0-0 against Bradford City at St James’ Park, Mark McGhee picked the ball up from a throw-in just inside the City half.

After twisting and turning, McGhee created space for himself as he carried the ball into the middle of the pitch.

After another shimmy and a shake leaving even more defenders in his wake, Mark was through on goal. He then calmly drew the keeper off his line before clipping it into the net, to keep Jim Smith’s charges in the promotion mix.

Liam O’Brien will forever be remembered for his sublime free-kick at Roker Park in 1992, when Newcastle won eleven straight league games at the beginning of the season.

However, languid Liam scored an even better one than that at Roker Park a year earlier.

With Newcastle trailing 1-0 he picked the ball up in a central position 25 to 30 yards from goal. After freeing himself from the attentions of a couple of Sunderland players, he then casually produced a nonchalent chip that travelled beyond the clutches of Tony Norman and nestled into the top corner.

With Newcastle United seemingly hurtling towards relegation to the Third Division in our centenary year of 1992, Swindon Town were the visitors to St James’ Park.

Kevin Keegan’s boys were in desperate need of a win and a moment of sheer brilliance by Gavin Peacock turned the game in Newcastle’s favour.

Receiving a high ball just inside the 18 yard box, Gavin instantly brought it under control without the ball touching the ground.

He then flicked it up, caught it on his opposite knee, and then volleyed it into the top corner of the net in front of the Gallowgate.

The most important goal in the long history of Newcastle United was scored at the end of April in 1992.

It was a must win game at home against promotion chasing Portsmouth, and with the clock ticking down, Tommy Wright played a short goal kick out to Ray Ranson.

After carrying the ball forward, Ranson launched a 50 yard diagonal ball into the heart of the Pompey defence.

A great first touch by Micky Quinn then gave David Kelly an extra yard of space, he then thumped the ball home from 16 yards to send the home support into utter delirium.

‘Howay 5-0’ in October 1996 is a day that will never be forgotten on Tyneside.

The longest lasting memory will surely be of Philippe Albert wheeling away with a smile on his face, as wide as the Tyne Bridge.

When Albert picked the ball up midway inside the Manchester United half, there seemed little danger to Peter Schmeichel’s goal.

Prince Philippe then took a touch to measure up the distance before chipping the Big Dane. Schmeichel was actually rooted to the spot as the ball gently ruffled the net.

I believe Alan Shearer’s finest Newcastle United goal came against Everton at St James’ Park in 2002.

We had been trailing to an average Toffees side, before the game eventually sprang into life in the last three minutes of normal time.

It was ‘Big Al’ who sparked the late comeback, with a sensational volley from 25 yards out that whistled into the top corner of the net.

Laurent Robert had a penchant for scoring spectacular goals in his time at St James’ Park.

His greatest in my view came against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-0 home win in 2004.

He scored two wonder goals in this game, but it was his stunning left foot volley from outside the box in front of the Sir John Hall stand, that brought the house down.

Which brings me down to my final goal in this compilation, the one that I think is the best I’ve ever seen.

Leading Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in 2012, Newcastle got a throw-in down Chelsea’s right flank about 30 yards from the byline.

The ball got played down to Papiss Cissè, who struck right across the top of the ball with the outside of his right foot.

It was an audacious and quite unbelievable effort, that swirled right over Petr Cech’s outstretched arms and into the far top corner of the Chelsea net.

There are many more great Newcastle United goals I know.

I haven’t forgotten Supermac’s unbelievable effort that flew past Leicester City’s Mark Wallington for instance.

Imre Varadi also scored some great goals in the early 1980s and some of the efforts from the not too distant past from the likes of Nobby Solano and Obafemi Martins, will also never gather dust.

It will be good to know what your own favourite Newcastle United goals are?

