Monday night’s late late drama rounds off absolutely perfect weekend for Newcastle United

Looking at this latest round of Premier League results.

What can you say?

These Premier League results surely couldn’t have gone any better for Newcastle United.

The weekend’s results

Man City 4 Liverpool 1

Mo Salah giving Liverpool a shock first half lead to worry Newcastle United fans but Man City then blowing them away.

Arsenal 4 Leeds 1

Bournemouth 2 Fulham 1

Fulham with faint dreams of troubling the top four placings and taking a 16th minute lead through Pereira. However, Tavernier and Solanke with second half goals ending those faint dreams.

Brighton 3 Brentford 3

The two clubs who along with Newcastle United are most threatening to upset the established order. Three times Brentford took the lead but three times Brighton equalised. A point goes missing and neither gains serious ground on Eddie Howe’s side.

Crystal Palace 2 Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1 Wolves 1

Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 2

Watkins and McGinn with the goals as a sorry looking Chelsea lose again and Graham Potter subsequently sacked.

West Ham 1 Southampton 0

Newcastle United 2 Man U 0

What a match! Man U lucky to get away with only a two goal defeat in a match Newcastle United absolutely dominated.

Everton 1 Tottenham 1

This one really is the cherry on top of the icing on the cake, when it comes to the Premier League results this weekend.

A match that looked very likely to end up a goalless draw, suddenly saw Tottenham handed a massive helping hand when Doucoure got himself sent off stupidly for the home side. When Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot on 68 minutes, this game was surely only heading one way.

When Moura got red carded as well with two minutes remaining, it looked far too little too late, when it came to Everton potentially getting anything now it was 10 v 10.

Then with 90 minutes on the clock, defender Michael Keane smashes in a tremendous long range effort and both the scouse mackems AND the Geordies celebrating!

This is how the Premier League table after the Premier League fixtures this past weekend:

The defeats for Chelsea and Fulham have surely now ruled them out of any faint hopes they still had of top four.

Liverpool’s defeat meant that the Newcastle win on Sunday took NUFC eight points clear of the scousers, plus of course Eddie Howe’s side going above Man U on goal difference.

Whilst with Brentford and Brighton drawing, Newcastle are now seven points clear of both those clubs.

As I say, that Tottenham result last night means that instead of going into third and two points above NUFC, instead they are below on goal difference (a 10 goals difference) AND Eddie Howe’s side have two matches in hand.

These two latest Premier League results for Spurs are a crushing blow, 3-1 up at Southampton and a 93rd minute equaliser denying them two points. Then the same against Everton, a goal up and a man up with two minutes to go and once again letting two points slip away. With four more points it would have given the top end of the table a much harsher look for Newcastle United but instead, things are massively now in NUFC’s hands when it comes to a top four finish.

