News

Michael Owen changes tune on Newcastle United – Something special brewing up there

Our old mate Michael Owen has been talking about Newcastle United.

Newcastle United fans with long memories and very unforgiving of the way he treated the club during his time at St James’ Park, as well as much of what he has had to say since his departure 14 years ago.

I told you Newcastle United fans had long memories!

Michael Owen though now sees his old club heading in only one direction.

The former NUFC player believes Newcastle United are destined to finish top four this season and play in the Champions League later this year.

As to why Newcastle will be playing Champions League football next season via a top four PL place this season, Michael Owen lists the following…

“They have got the ability.

“They have got the players.

“They have got the fan base.

“They have got the manager.

“It feels like there’s something special brewing up there.”

Michael Owen also points to the lack of European / Cup commitments for Newcastle United these next six weeks.

Whilst Brighton have FA Cup commitments and Man U have both FA Cup and Europa League to consider as well, for Eddie Howe and his players it is 100% focus on that top four spot.

Michael Owen asked if he thinks Newcastle United will finish top four and get Champions League football, talking to Ace Odds:

“Oh yes, I do.

“Newcastle United have got a decent sized squad.

“It is not like they’re in European competition, they are not in any of the cups now.

“They are fully focused just on the Premier League.

“It is basically going to be one game a week.

“Newcastle United are not going to have to rotate and rest and things like that.

“It is not a crowded schedule for them.

“They are definitely going to have the freshness to keep going.

“They have got the ability.

“They have got the players.

“They have got the fan base.

“They have got the manager.

“It feels like there’s something special brewing up there.

“So they have definitely got the means to qualify [for the Champions League] in the top four. In fact, I think they will be in the top four by the end of the season.

“They had a little wobble but did you see the fixtures around that time?

“I mean, they were playing a lot of really tough games.

“Now I would be very positive towards Newcastle.”

