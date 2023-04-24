Opinion

Mesmerised and spellbound – Happy Birthday Alfie

I headed to the club on Sunday after wishing my Grandson Alfie a happy birthday.

I was soon joined by another Alfred, aka the ‘Buffalo Soldier’.

Alfie is a builder and has lived in North Shields for well over thirty years.

He was also born and bred in Sunderland but enjoys a certain notoriety in our town (hence the nickname above).

We watched the mackems gain an impressive result away at West Brom in the first live game on Sky, before settling down nicely to absorb the atmosphere at St James’ Park as the Toon were about to entertain Tottenham Hotspur.

Tynemouth Club was chocka for kick-off and there was a few lads dressed as Knights Templars etc out celebrating St George’s Day.

We had been joined by auld Ellas and his good wife Shirley and all I can say is that the four of us were soon left totally spellbound, with a mesmerising twenty minutes of the highest octane pure footballing pressure that I have ever witnessed.

After Jacob Murphy had rifled our third goal in, Alfie turned to me and said…”do you know you bought that pint over ten minutes ago and you still haven’t had a sip out of it.”

Newcastle’s fourth goal by Alexander Isak was a thing of beauty.

The pass by Joe Willock with the outside of his right foot that sent the ‘Rolls-Royce’ away, was literally the best I’ve seen since Terry Hibbitt sent Supermac on his way to goal against Burnley in the 1974 FA Cup semi-final.

This game was so reminiscent of the final game in our promotion season of 1992/93 against Leicester City.

On that occasion we raced into a 6-0 lead at St James’ Park by half-time.

As what so often happens in these situations, the winning team always takes their foot off the pedal somewhat.

We eventually beat Leicester with hat-tricks scored by both David Kelly and Andy Cole.

Our game yesterday finished Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 and I actually thought that the scoreline flattered Spurs somewhat.

Every man-jack in the Newcastle United squad and coaching staff should be bloody proud of themselves this Monday morning.

There was actually two standing ovations at the end of each half in Tynemouth Club and I also stuck the lips on our Secretary Ken.

When I looked about I was so happy to see so many older men and women, thoroughly enjoying every moment and looking so proud.

Yes we certainly have got a team now, who tries and competes to the best of it’s capabilities.

Surely only the bitterest of people can begrudge us a little time in the sun, after what we have endured previously?

I believe we now have one foot and a little toe from the other one, in the Champions League next season.

Eddie and the Hotrods will now just continue to do what they have done all season.

And that is to only concentrate on our next game.

It’s Everton at Goodison next and I wouldn’t bet against us blowing them away too.

Onwards and Upwards.

