Opinion

Massive shift for punters and bookies with Newcastle United Premier League top four race

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this past weekend have certainly had a massive impact on the outlook with less than eight weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results from this weekend, including those that influenced the battle for Premier League top four were:

Man City 4 Liverpool 1

Arsenal 4 Leeds 1

Bournemouth 2 Fulham 1

Brighton 3 Brentford 3

Crystal Palace 2 Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1 Wolves 1

Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 2

West Ham 1 Southampton 0

Newcastle United 2 Man U 0

Everton 1 Tottenham 1

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Tuesday (4 April 2023) morning:

When it comes to battling for the Premier League top four, whilst Newcastle United won this weekend, there were defeats for Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea and Fulham, with draws for Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford.

Lovely to see.

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Finish Premier League top four:

1/1,000 Arsenal

1/1,000 Man City

1/5 Man U

1/2 Newcastle United

11/4 Tottenham

7/2 Liverpool

6/1 Brighton

200/1 Brentford

300/1 Aston Villa

400/1 Chelsea

1,000/1 Fulham

In reaction to the latest results, no surprise to see Newcastle United the massive upward movers, now seen as odds on (1/2) to finish Premier League top four.

Manchester United taking a big hit and only one point from their last three PL games, conceding zero goals and conceding nine.

As for Tottenham, no doubt wondering how they’d be feeling now if not for dramatic very late collapses against relegation strugglers Southampton and Everton in their last two matches, meaning two draws and not two wins. With those four extra points they would have been in a strong position, points on the board and all that.

Bookies and punters though now seeing Newcastle United very much in the driving seat to take a Premier League top four spot, three wins in a row doing wonders.

This is getting interesting…

