Opinion

Massive match needs massive crowd (just look at the table) – Newcastle United women’s team at SJP on Sunday

The Newcastle United women’s team are back at St James’ Park.

A 2pm kick-off on Sunday (16 April) in a must win game.

A massive game that deserves a massive crowd.

Hopefully able to beat the astonishing current St James’ Park record of 28,585 they set against Barnsley,

This time the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Newcastle United women’s team.

This is how the National League Division One North table currently looks:

Only the top team gets promoted, so for Newcastle United women’s team, who are currently playing in the fourth tier, to take the first massive step towards the Super League, they have to win the division and move up.

Durham Cestria are six points clear and have two matches left to play, Newcastle United though have four matches remaining.

If both teams win all their games, it comes down to goal difference.

Durham Cestria currently have a three goals better one, so if you are at St James’ Park on Sunday, as well as trying to win of course, you can fully expect the Newcastle United women’s team to go all out for more goals, goals, goals, even if they go a couple up for a comfortable lead.

The weather forecast looks decent, so get yourself along and help cheer them on to the title and promotion.

Howay the lasses!

Newcastle United official announcement on the Newcastle United women’s team – 15 April 2023:

‘Newcastle United Women return to St. James’ Park on Sunday when they take on Bradford City Women in a must-win FA Women’s National League Division One North clash, with the club hoping to beat the attendance record of 28,585 set in the previous game with Barnsley Women in November.

And there will be a special souvenir programme on sale for the 2pm (BST) kick-off, with Becky Langley’s team looking to make it three wins out of three at the famous stadium following the 2-1 comeback win over Barnsley Women five months ago and a momentous 4-0 victory against Alnwick Town Ladies last May.

Newcastle Women need three points to keep the pressure on league leaders Durham Cestria, who are six points ahead of the Magpies having played two games more as the season comes to a thrilling climax.

An eight-page programme will be on sale around the ground, priced at £1, with defender Charlotte Potts – excelling in her second spell with United after spending time with Calgary Foothills, FF Lugano, Sunderland Ladies and Hibernian Ladies – the cover star.

There’s an in-depth interview with midfielder Georgia Gibson, who explains how things have changed for the team since Newcastle United were taken over in October 2021 and reveals how she balances representing the Magpies with her full-time job as a school teacher.

Manager Langley and captain Grace Donnelly are both featured too, while there’s also a feature on Newcastle United Women’s development team, who lifted the FAWNL Reserve Plate last month and are now aiming for an impressive double in the Bluefin Sport Insurance Women’s Cup.

The programme is a perfect keepsake from the game – there are likely to be opportunities for autographs and pictures after the final whistle, too – and will be on sale around the ground, priced at £1.

Tickets for the big match are still available, but supporters are encouraged to purchase at the earliest opportunity, with advanced tickets priced at just £3 for adults and £1 for concessions at book.nufc.co.uk.

To minimise large queues at cash turnstiles and avoid delays to kick-off, ticket prices will rise on matchday to £6 for adults and £2 for concessions.’

