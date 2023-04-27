News

Mark Lawrenson has had his say about Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with now only 31 days to go until the end of the season.

Mark Lawrenson declaring ‘I can’t see Newcastle United blowing the Champions League now.’

The former Liverpool player thinks it will be another three points for Eddie Howe’s side tonight at Goodison Park, a result that would be another significant step towards ensuring a place in the top four.

Mark Lawrenson predicts a 2-1 away win for Newcastle and points to their lack of goalscoring power, saying they never looked like scoring at Crystal Palace on Saturday as they drew 0-0.

Everton have been seriously poor this season up front and have easily the lowest PL goal tally of 24 and their top scorer has only managed four, one more than Anthony Gordon who will be on the Newcastle bench tonight and who only made 12 PL starts this season for the blue scousers before Newcastle United signed him.

At home, only in one match have Everton managed more than one goal in their sixteen PL games at Goodison this season.

In contrast, as well as winning six of their last seven matches, Eddie Howe’s side have also scored an impressive 19 goals in just over ten hours of football.

If Newcastle United can reach anything like the levels they have shown recently, then Mark Lawrenson will be ruled correct for a change.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power:

“Newcastle to win this [game at Everton].

“They have had their blip [at Aston Villa] and they put away a very poor Spurs side on Sunday.

“I can’t see Newcastle United blowing the Champions League now.

“Everton didn’t look like scoring against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“I know Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s back but it’s going to take him a bit of time to get up and running.

“Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle 2”

