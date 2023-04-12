Opinion

Mark Lawrenson distraught with Liverpool struggles – Lashes out at Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is struggling.

Desperately trying to remain relevant / visible after BBC Sport moved him on, VERY belatedly.

Whilst at the same time, having to deal with the fact that Liverpool are a shadow of the team they have been in recent times.

Mark Lawrenson was so often a total embarrassment on BBC Sport, a prime example was the fact that when doing his Premier League predictions each round of games, he refused for years to ever predict a defeat for Liverpool. Imagine getting paid to give a professional viewpoint and then refusing to ever predict that the team you support is going to lose a match.

As for Liverpool, they are currently in eighth place, 29 points off Arsenal at the top and 12 points off the top four.

Even worse, they are only one point above ninth. If Liverpool ended up ninth or lower, it would be the first time since 1962(!!!) that they had finished outside the top eight in English football.

Mark Lawrenson is taking none of the above very well and whilst if it was Liverpool still competing at the top, he wouldn’t be finding any fault with whatever they were up to.

However, he is now lashing out at others, particularly Newcastle United, because life just isn’t fair as a Liverpool fan…

Mark Lawrenson talking to Off The Ball, asked about alleged timewasting, this follows Aaron Ramsdale getting treatment on the pitch and the game stopped, as Arsenal were in danger of losing after going 2-0 up against….Liverpool:

“It is [planned] one hundred per cent.

“Very, very frustrating.

“Difficult for the referee…all of a sudden if they go down and stay down, the referee has no other option.

“He might go over and as ‘are you alright’ to the player who is down injured and they will respond ‘no I’ve done this, or that.’

“This has crept into football and, for me, it takes some of the fun away from it.

“All of a sudden, teams now realise…and I will tell you who the worst are…Newcastle United.

“Newcastle United do it all the time now.

“With regards to next season…I think the Premier League are going to have a little bit of a look at this.

“Maybe even say ‘I tell you what, if you can walk, off you go’, and the game will go on.

“I think that would quickly stop it.

“It is genuinely all the time now.”

The trouble with Mark Lawrenson and certain others, their views are very dependent on which club they are talking about.

If say Liverpool had been leading but under pressure and it was Alisson getting treatment, would he have a problem then??? Maybe not.

Plus, when Mark Lawrenson suggests players going off, if they can walk off. Well, that wouldn’t work anyway when you are talking about a goalkeeper.

The truth is, teams have always looked for ways to get every advantage they can, especially those at the very top. Liverpool a prime example.

On the subject of timewasting, whether it is happening or imagined. The biggest problem is the time added on at the end of matches for stoppages etc.

I thought the Qatar World Cup was excellent in this respect.

Regularly we were seeing around ten minutes or so of added time at the end of matches. However, most of the English / UK media ridiculed this and the odd time when a referee in the Premier League does add on a proper amount of time to reflect what has happened, instead of given a pat on the back he gets slagged off by pretty much everybody, apart from the team and their fans who are wanting as much time as possible added on.

With now so many stoppages in matches, especially when you have lengthy VAR delays, it is laughable how little time is added on, in the vast majority of Premier League matches.

