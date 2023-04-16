Opinion

Manchester United flat-track bullies? Look at this comparison to Newcastle United

An interesting comparison between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Less than a quarter of the season remaining and comparing some key results.

Specifically, how the two teams have competed away from home.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Sunday (16 April 2023) morning:

Interesting to look at how Manchester United and Newcastle United have done on the road against the top teams in the division.

Some interesting facts emerging…

Newcastle United Premier League results away from home against clubs currently (morning of 16 April 2023) top nine in the table:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Man U 0 Newcastle 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Played 8 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 3 Points 9

Goals Scored 5 Goals Conceded 9 Clean Sheets 3

Manchester United Premier League results away from home against clubs currently (morning of 16 April 2023) top nine in the table:

Arsenal 3 Man U 2

Man City 6 Man U 3

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Tottenham

Aston Villa 3 Man U 1

Brighton

Liverpool 7 Man U 0

Brentford 4 Man U 0

Played 6 Won 0 Drawn 6 Lost 3 Points 0

Goals Scored 6 Goals Conceded 25 Clean Sheets 0

The question has to be asked, are Manchester United flat-track bullies?

Not only have they lost all of the away games played against sides who are currently top nine, they have taken some heavy hammerings.

The 25 goals Manchester United have conceded in just these six away matches, is one more goal than Newcastle United have conceded in ALL of their 30 home and away PL matches this season!

If this pattern continues, Manchester United could find their Champions League hopes badly affected, as it is rivals for top four, Brighton and Tottenham, who are the top nine PL sides they still have to play away from home.

Newcastle United have now got five home matches and only three away games remaining, the three away are against 11th placed Chelsea, Leeds (16th) and Everton (17th).

