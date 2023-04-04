Opinion

Manchester United fans not impressed – Reacting to dominant Newcastle United performance and win

Manchester United fans watched on as their team were totally dominated.

Newcastle United the better team throughout the 90 minutes.

Nick Pope with not a single proper save to make.

Whilst at the other end, David de Gea was easily man of the match for the visitors as he kept the score down, thanks to some excellent saves from Joelinton, Isak and Willock in particular.

It is now 46 days since Manchester United fans saw their team win a Premier League match or even score a goal in one, whilst at the other end of the pitch their side has conceded nine goals in the PL.

With Tottenham picking up a point on Monday night, Manchester United fans have now even seen their team drop out of the Champions League places.

Manchester United fans commenting on what they watched at St James’ Park, commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘It looks like Newcastle is playing with four more players.’

‘It’s down to pure luck that we aren’t down by four or five goals. To f…ing Newcastle United.

That anyone thinks that United are gonna be a serious title contender any time soon is a big joke.’

‘To be fair those links with Longstaff years back were laughed off but he’s better than McTominay and comfortably.’

‘I would say any team in the leagues midfield is better than him. He’s awful and should go.’

‘Outclassed by Newcastle. Far from good enough.’

‘Whole day has been a shambles.’

‘Really concerning manner of defeat once again.’

‘Them stats are ridiculous.’

‘ETH has caused confusion with its replacements today. We were starting to get a bit of an edge in the game, but that disappeared with the mysterious substitutions and change in game system.’

‘Need cover for Casemiro and an upgrade on Eriksen.

And a striker, actually two, but all know that.’

‘Shameful that this might be the worst performance of the season, in a season we lost 7-0 to the scousers.

Bruno, Weghorst, Rashford and EtH rubbish today. Subs and lineup not good at all.’

‘We are nothing without Casemiro.’

‘We are nothing even with Casemiro. Don’t deceive yourself.’

‘I think WW has started every single game since he signed? The guy who’s not enough for Burnley starts literally every single game for Manchester United.’

‘As bad as anything served up under Mourinho… Ole.. Van Gaal etc etc

Been genuinely abysmal since the League cup win.’

‘Could have been another 7- 0.’

‘You watch Newcastle against any other so called top team and they look bang average, against United brilliant.

They play Liverpool. City or Arsenal and they sit deep and park the bus, against our cowards they knew they could smash us.

Embarrassing from United yet again.’

‘Gutless performance from everyone. This doesn’t cut it, Newcastle would 5-0 up isn’t for their weak finishing. There are still many players to sell, Martial, Sancho, Maguire, Elanga, McTominay. Antony is questionable buy, 80 million I would expect better.’

‘We never got going today, an absolutely pathetic display and the kind of performance that led to the thrashing at Liverpool. Somethings got to change this summer that’s for sure!’

’40 touches in our box. Joke.’

‘Very deserved loss. Terrible from top to bottom.’

‘Rashford’s purple patch is well and truly over.’

‘Bruno is consistently disappointing in these bigger games.’

‘Our players came out flat and got worse.

Takes some doing, that.

We’ve got a lot of quitters in our team, which is the more worrying aspect.’

‘The only difference between this and the Anfield game has been luck and the opposition finishing. At least we made a few chances in the first half there.

Just beyond pathetic today.’

‘Great to see the rest did us good.’

‘Only 6 of those 22 Newcastle shots on goal, nice domination.’

‘A shot on goal doesn’t mean it was domination, a shot off the post equals as off target for example. So if you’re solely basing on shots on target then its a very bland way of looking at it.

Can you name a decent chance for Man United? And then name the ones for Newcastle.’

‘ETH would be getting sacked without Rashford this season. That’s how bad everyone else has been.

We’d be level with Chelsea without him realistically.

Pathetic January window signing a Burnley flop. It’s all on him if this goes wrong.’

‘I hope the sale goes through and we get new owners to can fund this rebuilt. Top 4 is slipping away slowly. I think this team will be murdered in April with so many games. By the end of Apr, 5th in premier league, out of Europa maybe going the Wembley to be trash by City. Sad days ahead.’

‘Goodbye 4th place.’

‘Embarrassing that we’ve dropped points to what is actually not the great of a Newcastle side.’

‘They just don’t look up for a fight away from home, they play like their names alone will win them every game, and it’s constantly found out, all the opposition has to do is put us under the smallest amount of pressure and the whole team concedes defeat from the first whistle, something has to change now surely.’

‘The commentator is claiming Geordies are born with a passion for their club like behavioural conditioning isn’t an established area of psychology. Absolute wally.’

‘And for the record, yeah Newcastle dominated us today.’

‘Plucky Newcastle were so lucky to get anything out of this with four times as many shots as us. Some people on here man.’

‘They are a defensively solid team that are hard to beat – but they’re still Newcastle United who were nearly relegated a year ago. And we’ve just been completely dominated by them.

It just showcases how far off any serious type of title challenge we are.’

‘They havent been a relegation team ever since Howe took over. They are a good team.

Of course Manchester United shouldnt be dominated by them but Newcastle is one of the better teams in the league.

The title challenge idea was ridiculous anyway.’

‘To put it into context, todays front 6 was the same as last seasons mess with the exception of Sabitzer for Fred (about on a par?) and Weghorst for Ronaldo (Ronaldo aged 60 would still offer more). Plus Sancho and Martial have barely kicked a ball this season on the grand scheme of things. So what can we expect? Very poor and shows how thin this squad still is.’

‘2:0 is a decent result consdering how bad we were.’

‘We’re turning into Cowards FC. When the going gets tough we implode and give up. Newcastle could and should have won by 5 or more. Unacceptable. Love ETH but baffled by his decisions today. What was the subbing of Varane and Martinez all about?Whatever plan he had didn’t work.’

‘Our midfield was non-existent. Rashford looked totally off the pace. Weghorst tries but cannot hit the target -so what’s the point? Horrible game but Newcastle thoroughly deserved it.’

‘We would have lost to any team today so it is actually quite good that it was Newcastle away and not Bournemouth at home.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

