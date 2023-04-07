Opinion

Manchester United fans demand referee changed – Terrified of Newcastle United

A big thank you to these Manchester United fans.

A bit of a tedious Friday waiting for Newcastle United’s next match to come around, has certainly been improved by what I have just been reading.

Manchester United fans most definitely rattled and fearing the ever growing threat of…Newcastle United.

Now, it might surprise younger Newcastle fans, but Manchester United fans used to watch their team competing for and sometimes winning the big trophies.

Yes, honestly.

However, that was some time ago now, so you will have to check the history books, or as they are referred to now, the internet.

It was ten long years ago when Manchester United fans last saw their team win the Premier League and fifteen years since they watched them win the Champions League.

Whilst it is still (mathematically…) possible for Man U to win the Premier League (but not the Champions League…) this season, safe to say these runs without either of the major trophies will be extending to eleven and sixteen years…and counting.

For Manchester United fans it is a very different prize they are now seating on these days, dreaming of ‘winning’ a top four place.

So much panic is setting in, this is what I have been seeing today from the long suffering Manchester United fans:

…and this

…and this

…and this

…and this

So, let me get this right, Michael Oliver who has worked his way all the way up to the very top of his profession and aged 38 has his best years ahead of him, with no doubt dreams of refereeing World Cup and Champions League finals….

…is instead going to risk throwing it all away by making biased Newcastle United based decisions at a Man U v Everton match that is tenth last game of the season for the Old Trafford faithful (and those who have never ever been to a game and just confine their paranoia / panic to the internet).

I have heard everything now.

As a Newcastle United fan, I am gutted we can never have Michael Oliver officiating any NUFC match, he is by a country mile the best Premier League referee. Instead, we have to put up with the collection of (mainly…) clowns that aren’t Michael Oliver.

Yet these Manchester United fans now want to ban themselves from having the best referee in the Premier League!

I think if anything, it is an advantage for sure, that Manchester United fans have Michael Oliver taking charge of any of their matches at the present time. If you do really believe that he will be thinking of NUFC when he is officiating at this Man U v Everton game on Saturday afternoon, then I think his subconscious will be telling him to veer more towards giving Man U positive decisions, just to make absolutely sure that nothing can potentially harm his reputation as the best referee around.

If you accept the ‘logic’ of these Manchester United fans, then surely that would mean a ban on Michael Oliver wouldn’t be just for Man U matches, it would need to be for every match involving Tottenham, Brighton, Villa, Liverpool, Brentford. Any club that could potentially be seen as a competitor for Newcastle United.

Unless that is, the Manchester United fans think that they and their club are some kind of special case, able to demand something over and above what other clubs and their fans can expect. Surely not…

I think maybe for appearances sake, if this was the very final round of Premier League games and the outcome of a particular game might impact on whether or not Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League, then I think it is very likely Michael Oliver wouldn’t be chosen for that game. However, with ten matches remaining and so many points and permutations to play for, it is woeful that Manchester United fans are humiliating themselves like this (I bet even as I write this, there will be some Manchester United fans going through highlights of past matches where Michael Oliver refereed, finding an instance where he didn’t give them a throw-in or free-kick as some kind of ‘proof’…).

I think the only thing Michael Oliver can ever be justly accused of, is having been too honest.

Like so many others clearly do, maybe he should have simply hidden who he really supports, like so many other Premier League referees clearly do.

Do we really believe that all of these referees in the North West don’t support Manchester United, or one of the other Premier League clubs? Do we honestly believe they only support this or that non-league / lower league club and don’t have any allegiance whatsoever to a top tier club?

The same for referees living outside the North West / Manchester area, I think safe to say that a fair few of them will have been Man U or Liverpool fans as kids, before their refereeing careers took off.

The thing is, it is in any budding referee’s interests to deny they support a Premier League club, especially one of the established elite, as that instantly disqualifies them from ever reffing their games / finals that team is involved in.

Plus of course, having to put up this kind of nonsense we are now seeing from Manchester United fans towards the honourable Michael Oliver.

I would feel sorry for this particular Toon fan if the people in charge were honestly daft enough to take him off this game at Old Trafford BUT I would love it…if then Michael Oliver’s replacement made some blunder or contentious decision that cost Man U points.

