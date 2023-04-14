News

Manchester United double blow boosts Tottenham and Newcastle United

The race for top four looks to be very likely between Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Only 44 days until the Premier League season ends and now less than a quarter of their matches left for the trip currently occupying third, fourth and fifth.

Some tough games remain for all three clubs, Newcastle United with Aston Villa away on Saturday and then Tottenham at home the following weekend, whilst following that game, Spurs then host Manchester United four days later. For Man U that is the start of three games in a week with Villa at home and Brighton away to follow.

Needless to say, injuries at this stage could be crucial and the last thing any manager wants as he juggles his squad with so many games to play in the short final stretch of the season.

Watching the Manchester United match against Sevilla in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night, I almost switched off.

Man U 2-0 up after only 21 minutes thanks to two goals from Sabitzer, they were cruising and as I say, I almost turned the game off as watching our mates from Old Trafford dominating a match and winning easily, isn’t my idea of fun.

I am glad I didn’t.

Manchester United failing to take advantage and kill the tie off, they wasted chances and great situations, the score remaining 2-0. Then out of the blue a Malacia own goal six minutes from time gave Sevilla some hope.

It got even better, two minutes into added time and Harry Maguire completed the comeback, another own goal! Manchester United ending the first leg 2-2, rather than going to Spain with the tie basically already won.

It gets even better for Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Varane had been forced off and replaced by Maguire, then their other first choice central defender Martinez was carried off in the 86th minute, clearly in some pain. Manchester United had used all of their subs and had to play with 10 men, which of course helped bring the late pressure that led to the equaliser in added time.

Massive headaches for Erik ten Hag, as he is already missing Marcus Rashford through injury. Now he is needing to assess on Friday how bad the situation is with his two central defenders.

Injuries coming at the very worst (best for the rival clubs!) time for the Manchester United boss.

