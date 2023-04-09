Opinion

London Premier League clubs – Eddie Howe and Newcastle United on course for a remarkable achievement

Aesop’s fables played a part in my early childhood, I particularly liked the tale of the tortoise and the hare and perhaps that’s where a love for the underdog was formed.

A triumph that defies the odds is extra-sweet, especially one achieved through grit and determination against flashy fancy dans.

After all, would every win be celebrated joyfully if it was just routine, expected, predictable?

Mind, a winning habit is certainly preferable to the alternatives.

One of the lazy, ill-informed cliches trotted out by football fans hell-bent on criticising Newcastle United is that we hate London in particular and southerners in general.

Well, a southerner named Edward John Frank Howe (born November 29, 1987, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire) is doing his level best to prove that’s a load of rubbish.

With the unfortunate exception of Wembley Stadium, matches in London have been a source of considerable happiness for the Toon Army this season.

On October 1 we won 4-1 at Craven Cottage.

Three weeks later we stuffed Spurs 2-1 at the Naming Rights Here stadium.

And on January 3 we became the only team so far to stop Arsenal scoring at the Emirates in 2022-23.

An assured display at Selhurst Park earned another point on January 21.

Two wins and two draws from four games was an excellent return.

Extrapolate that over a full season and we would finish on 76 points, enough for an invaluable Champions League berth.

However, among the many qualities of Eddie and Co, is a refusal to accept anything except the best. An average of two points a game from trips to London was clearly not enough for Mr Howe.

The midweek romp at the ridiculously named London Stadium (presumably given that moniker to fool naive tourists) was tremendously enjoyable. Bruno G was within inches of scoring a spectacular own goal in the opening moments after Bowen skinned Big Dan Burn. Thankfully, that false move by our Brazilian maestro was almost his last mistake of the evening.

Afterwards, our fans had the luxury of debating whether 5-1 was a fair reflection on the balance of play. My response would be: “Who cares?” As Malcolm Supermac Macdonald (born in Fulham and adored by Newcastle United fans of a certain vintage) liked to say when his all-round contribution was questioned: “My goals do the talking.”

Younger readers might be surprised to learn that, not so long ago, any match in the capital against London Premier League clubs was likely to bring disappointment and dismay.

Bobby Robson’s reign gave the supporters some wonderful memories but even he struggled to overcome our capital hoodoo. By the time he masterminded the unforgettable 3-1 win at Highbury in December 2001 (which put us top) we had played 29 successive Premier League games within the M25 and won precisely none of them.

Almost every match down there seemed to be jinxed. Amid this dire catalogue of defeats there were some absolute shockers.

Before Sky invented football, I was at the Boleyn when West Ham thrashed us 8-1 in 1986. That would have been hard to take under any circumstances. However, when a centre-back’s hat-trick is factored in, scored by Alvin Martin against three different goalkeepers, including Peter Beardsley, who was the best of them that night, nobody could be blamed for becoming the boy who cried wolf.

Probably worse in my view was the day we lost 5-0 to Arsenal. Again, an unlikely opponent went home with the match ball. Their team featured Bergkamp, Henry, Kanu, Pires and Ljungberg, each of whom was an accomplished finisher, so you would have been laughed out of Ye Olde London Town for predicting the one and only (thank goodness) Raymond Parlour would score three.

Remarkably, just 12 months after that humiliation, Sir Bobby gave whinger Wenger a lesson in how to lose, courtesy of the 3-1 table-topping performance. As somebody once said, “it’s a funny old game.”

All of which brings us to yesterday’s encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium, a fixture I had been dreading for months. The scars of countless defeats in London over the past 40-odd years might have been fading but they were still visible.

The first 45 minutes of listening to BBC Radio Newcastle was purgatory. Brentford undoubtedly on top, our boys lacking energy, two penalties conceded, a Toney goal disallowed, Alexander Isak isolated in attack. The Bees were buzzing, while we regrouped at half-time, grateful to be only one down.

Down but not out.

For the first time as United’s supremo, Eddie made two tactical substitutions during the interval and tweaked the formation. We looked far better from the restart, pressing Brentford, probing their suspect defence and producing the two goals needed to turn the match on its head.

Other contributors have covered the VAR-related incidents. Enough said.

What this latest win does is put us within reach of our own personal Premier League record, unprecedented as in “never achieved until now in the Premier League history of Newcastle United.” I’m no statistician but have we ever played a full league season in the top flight without losing either home or away to one of those ‘orrible little clubs from London?

Certainly not in the Premier League, though we went close in the Keegan / Dalglish season of 1996-97, beaten just the once, by Arsenal at St James’ Park on November 30.

With only two London rivals in the Championship-winning season of 2016-17, we lost home and away to Fulham.

We were undefeated against London clubs in the 2009-10 campaign, as Championship winners, but faced only QPR and Palace in the league.

A humiliation in the capital did feature in pre-season, however, when the rats belatedly leaving the ship they had helped to sink, were thrashed 6-1 at Leyton Orient. As silver linings go, that cloud delivered a handsome reward.

The best season versus London clubs I can find, was 30 seasons ago, in the second tier, when none of Brentford, Charlton, West Ham or Millwall managed to lower our flag. We lost at Stamford Bridge on October 28, 1992, to a late Mick Harford goal, but that was in the League Cup.

Arguably the worst was our Sliding Doors moment in 1991-92, when we looked certain to slip into the third tier for the first time. In four matches against Millwall and Charlton, we registered nil points.

United have already played 11 matches this time around against the Cockerneys and their cousins from the capital. In three of our nine remaining fixtures, we play Arsenal and Tottenham at home, then Chelsea away on the final day of the campaign.

In this remarkable season, punctuated by unbeaten runs, umpteen clean sheets and victories in the face of adversity, the most remarkable achievement of all would be a refusal to accept defeat by even one of these seven London Premier League clubs.

Cor blimey, guvnor, pull that off and I’ll be darncin’ up them apples like a pearly king on steroids!

